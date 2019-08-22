Grouped together in a pack, these Tigers are strong willed and hungry for success.
The Waverly Tigers started their high school cross country season in dominant fashion Wednesday night, taking six of the first seven places to win their own Tiger Invitational at Bristol Park. Competing teams and/or runners included Piketon, Huntington, Alexander, Green, Portsmouth, Northwest, Clay and Valley.
“We were running in a pack because we have a very strong top six. I gave them times to hit at the mile mark and times to hit at the two-mile mark. After that, they were to bust out and go hard,” said Waverly cross country coach Linda McAllister. “They did really well. They all had a good run.”
The Tigers started the race together and the top six Waverly runners remained in a pack nearly two miles into the competition. As the group made its way around the countryside between rows of corn, railroad tracks and late summer wildflowers, Waverly senior Aidan Judd saw his opportunity ahead as he approached the final hill. Judd made his move, passing Northwest junior Josh Shope, who had been in the lead. Judd continued to pull away, crossing the finish line in 17:33.62 to win the race for the third straight year.
“Our first intent was to do a workout for this meet with a certain pace until the two-mile mark,” said Judd. “At the two-mile mark, I saw I was close to the leader. We just worked down from there, and I ended up coming away with the win.”
After Judd took the top spot, Shope had to work on holding off another Tiger challenger, as freshman Mitch Green was closing fast. Shope secured second (17:48.77), followed by Green in the third spot (17:54.79).
“Mitch has been putting in the summer miles and listens,” said McAllister. “He does what I tell him to do. Big things are ahead for him.”
The next four spots belonged to Tigers as well. Green was followed by senior Phil Evory (fourth, 18:15.23), sophomore Jack Monroe (fifth, 18:47.07), senior Spencer Fraley (sixth, 18:52.31), and junior Calob Ramirez (seventh, 18:54.86).
The final Tiger in the scoring group was junior A.J. Sibole, who was 12th (21:06.2). Teammate Aidan Kelly wasn’t far behind (15th, 22:09.07). Wrapping up the placements for the Tigers were freshmen Alex Stoller (31st, 28:29.75) and Grant Noel (38th, 37:05.07).
“It was good to see everyone’s summer miles paying off, showing that they are in shape to endure this heat and follow through with the plan,” said Judd.
“We are excited for the rest of the season. We hope to feel this good going into regional. We didn’t lose anybody last year (to graduation) except Trevor (Penrod) and we gained Mitch, who is a good young talent. I hope we are on the road to state.”
McAllister knows she has a talented group that nearly made it to the state meet as a team a year ago. Yet, she doesn’t want to look too far ahead.
“I’m just going to focus on the meets week by week. We have the year planned out,” said McAllister. “I want to us maintain and just keep getting better and better.”
Waverly’s top group often trains outside of regular practice, enjoying their time spend together while logging miles.
“It is exciting having them (my teammates) there to train with me. They share the dedication with me, so I don’t ever feel alone on the hard days,” said Judd. “Whenever we do two-a-days, we wake up at 5 or 6 a.m. and run before school. We love it though. That’s all that matters. We are trying to milk out the rest of the high school career we have together.”
As a team, the Tigers generated a score of 19, not too far from a perfect score of 15.
The second place trophy belonged to the Piketon Redstreaks, who followed with 69 points as their two seniors, Jarrett Klinker and Bryce Morgensen, finished in the top 10.
Klinker led the Redstreaks by taking eighth (19:35.87) with Morgensen in ninth (19:54.43). The remaining places belonged to sophomores Tyler Sowards (16th, 22:25.78), Wyatt Fout (20th, 23:10) and Steven Richmond (25:54.68).
Rounding out the team placements were Huntington (76), Northwest (82) and Portsmouth (123).
Waverly senior Sarah Crabtree led the Lady Tigers with a second-place finish, crossing the line in 23:23.36, just under 10 seconds behind the race-winner, Abby Schooley of Alexander, who won it in 23:13.36.
Crabtree was thrilled with the way she finished the race.
“That’s my big goal this year. I’ve been working on that last mile, coming in really strong. I hear my mom and my dad yelling for me. It is finally all coming together this year in my last go-round,” said Crabtree.
“I feel more confident this year. Today’s time wasn’t necessarily good for me, but it was definitely a good start to the season. It was eye-opening to show that I can do it.”
Crabtree was the leader for her team throughout the year last season, and that is expected to continue. Sometimes there is pressure that comes with that role, but having great teammates makes it all worthwhile.
“It can be kind of stressful, but I was the leader last year also, so you just have to do it,” said Crabtree of her role. “I love the girls I run with and I am happy I get to spend my time with them.”
Crabtree was leading a team of freshmen and sophomore competitors in this first meet of the year. Freshman Julia Clark was the second Lady Tiger to finish (28:08.31). The remaining teammates finished in 17th through 26th place.
Freshmen Olivia Russell (17th, 29:36.86) and Hannah Swinning (18th, 28:36.29) crossed the line a step apart. Freshman Hannah Remy was close behind them, finishing 20th in 29:56.34. She was followed by sophomore Aiyana Tolliver, who was 21st in 30:36.41. Freshman Laney Attencio (25th, 32:36.35) and sophomore Jenna Thompson (26th, 32:37.05) finished together as well.
“We’ve been working on being mentally tough,” said Coach McAllister. “Sarah stepped up tonight. I was proud of her. I need to get my other two girls healthy, my freshmen in shape, and then watch out for us.”
As a team, the Lady Tigers recorded third with 62 points. The top two spots were a close battle between Huntington and Alexander. Huntington ultimately won with 37 points, edging Alexander with 39 points. Piketon recorded fourth as a team with 86 points, followed by Green with 139 points.
Individually for Piketon, freshman Kenzie Mays led the way by finishing seventh in 25:37.59. Next were sophomore Shelby Carrico (15th, 29:03.91) and freshman Kalyn Mays (16th, 29:32.41).
Freshman Izzy Hablitzel crossed the line 29th in 35:53.71, followed by senior Abby Carter (32nd, 36:51.34) and Gracie Hablitzel (41st, 41:14.44) to cap the results for PHS.
In the junior high boys 3K competition, Huntington won with a team score of 42, followed by Alexander (52), Valley (58), Piketon (78), and Waverly (111).
Individually for Piketon, results were Josh Richmond (seventh, 14:35.14), Connor McGlone (ninth, 14:58.97), Grayson Roberts (24th, 18:08.28), Gary Richmond (25th, 18:12.17), Hayden Klinker (29th, 19:43.16) and Mason Roberts (32nd, 21:16.65).
Individually for Waverly, results included Lane Bear (13th, 15:12.29), Landon Swinning (23rd, 17:44.09), Eli Hobbs (27th, 19:21.37), Austen Ison (34th, 22:18.42) and Xavery Attencio (36th, 30:18.55).
In the junior high girls 3K competition, Huntington won with 27 points, edging runner-up Alexander with 28 points. Neither Piketon nor Waverly had enough runners to generate a team score.
Individually for Piketon, Jlynn Risner was fifth in 18:19.67, followed by Shelby Blanon, who was ninth 19:24.15.
Waverly had three competitors, including Caitlyn Dyke (18th, 23:55.34), Alyssa Borders (19th, 24:07.98) and Carly Dixon (22nd, 25:03.67).
