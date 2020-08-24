Date;Opponent/Location;Time

8/25;@ Portsmouth West;5:30

8/27;South Webster;6:00

9/3;@ Wheelersburg;7:30

9/5;Washington C.H.;4:00

9/8;Minford;7:30

9/10;@ Miami Trace;5:00

9/15;Northwest;7:30

9/22;Portsmouth West;7:30

9/24;@ South Webster;5:00

9/26;Alexander;3:30

10/1;Wheelersburg;7:30

10/6;@ Minford;7:30

10/8;Unioto;7:30

10/13;@ Northwest;5:30

10/15;@ McClain;7:30

Load comments