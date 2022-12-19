Victories on back-to-back nights were the order of the weekend for the Western Indians basketball team.
Western traveled to New Boston Friday night and came away with a 63-55 road victory. Then the Indians recorded a 57-30 victory at home over the visiting South Gallia Rebels.
At New Boston, the Indians outscored the hosting Tigers in every quarter but the last.
In the first frame, Drew Haggy led the charge for Western, generating eight of his team’s 13 points. Daniel Rodriguez contributed a trifecta and Chase Carter added a bucket. Western led 13-9.
Haggy led the way again in the second with five points. Logan Lightle had a trey and Carter connected on a pair of free throws. At the half, the Indians led 23-18.
Coming out of the break, Western outscored New Boston 19-9 in the third quarter by spreading the scoring between Haggy, Lightle, Kameron Janes, Colt Henderson and Carter. That allowed the Indians to take a 42-27 lead as the team’s moved to the final frame.
New Boston fought to make a comeback in the final quarter, scoring 26 points. Devin Allard produced 13 of those points, while Tyreke Lewis added 11. Western countered with 21 points and stayed ahead by spreading the scoring between six different players to seal the 63-55 victory.
In the win, Western was led by Haggy with 19 points, followed by Carter with 13 points, Janes with 11 points and Lightle with 10 points.
New Boston was led by Allard with 20 points and Lewis with 15 points.
Back at home for a Saturday night clash with the visiting South Gallia Rebels, Western rolled to a 57-30 triumph.
The Indians took control in the opening quarter by outscoring the Rebels 24-8. Scoring was fairly even with Chase Carter producing seven points, Lightle and Haggy adding six points each, and Janes finishing with five points.
In the second quarter, Colt Henderson and Daniel Rodriguez joined the scoring as the Indians pushed their lead to 36-17 at the break.
South Gallia did not score a single point in the third quarter, while Western added 13 to increase the lead to 49-17. In the final frame, Western’s Alex Siliven joined the scoring by getting to the foul line, as the Indians completed their 57-30 win.
Western was led by Carter with 17 points, followed by Janes with 15 and Lightle and Haggy with 10 each.
The Indians will head to Portsmouth Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 23 for a Southern Ohio Conference Division I clash with the hosting Titans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.