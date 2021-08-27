A new opponent came to Raidiger Field Friday night, as the Tigers squared off with the Johnstown-Monroe Johnnies.
As the teams lined up for the opening kickoff under dark ominous skies, lightning was spotted to the west, sending the teams to the locker rooms and numerous fans to their cars.
A half hour later, play was underway where the two teams battled to a 14-14 by halftime. The Tigers entered the fourth quarter leading the visiting Johnstown Johnnies 35-14. They delivered the final touchdown at press deadline to seal a 42-14 victory.
Johnstown is located in Licking County, northeast of Columbus, requiring nearly a 100-mile drive. The Johnnies came to Waverly looking for their first win of the season after suffering an opening week loss to Division 2 Licking Heights by a score of 42-12.
The Johnnies, a Division 5 school, finished as the top team in Region 19 during the 2018 season, securing their 11th appearance in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs. At that point, they had a 12-10 record in post-season play.
After Waverly’s dominating 42-3 win over Miami Trace in the season opener last week Tiger Head Coach Chris Crabtree indicated that they knew Johnstown would be a challenging foe.
“Traditionally I know they have pretty good program, so we will look at the film and get ready,” Crabtree said in that interview.
The first half was a grinder with the Tigers fighting from behind. But behind some halftime adjustments and determination, Waverly moved ahead with Wade Futhey taking advantage of some open space near the goal line to score from 4 yards out. Futhey connected with senior Penn Morrison for the next two touchdowns, the second coming after Morrison recovered a fumble on defense. Morrison had also scored on an end-around sweep play in the first half.
The complete story with statistics be available online at www.newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition.
