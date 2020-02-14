The Waverly Tigers put up a good fight in the race for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title, but finished one game out of contention.
The Tigers picked up wins at Northwest on and Valley this week, but they suffered a 60-54 overtime defeat to the Wheelersburg Pirates. Waverly finishes the regular season at 17-5 overall and 14-2 in the SOC II. The Pirates clinched the title outright on Friday night by winning 66-40 at South Webster.
Game action for the week started on Tuesday night when the Tigers traveled to Northwest and came away with a 77-50 win over the hosting Mohawks. In that victory, the Tigers had a balanced scoring attack, putting five players in double figures. Trey Robertson led the way with 18 points, followed by Tanner Smallwood (15), Jackson Wise (11), Zeke Brown (11) and Will Futhey (10).
On Thursday night, the Tigers squared off with Wheelersburg in an electric atmosphere for a game where the winner would take the lead in the SOC II race.
The game was nip-and-tuck throughout the first half with the Tigers holding leads 11-10 and 21-20 at the end of the first two quarters. But Waverly also had players in foul trouble, so the Tigers opted to come out in a zone to start the third quarter. While that slowed the Pirates from driving to the basket, they began to hit from long range, connecting on 4-of-5 from long distance. By the end of the third quarter, Wheelersburg had outscored Waverly 22-13 to go up 42-34 by the end of the quarter.
Waverly fought to come back, using an 8-0 run midway through the fourth, sparked by key plays from Will Futhey. That trimmed the lead to 46-45. After Wheelersburg hit, Mark Stulley set Will Futhey up for an open three-pointer, tying the game at 48-48. Each team scored again, making it 50-50. Once the Tigers regained possession, they tried to play for the final shot, but lost the ball on a turnover. Wheelersburg’s J.J. Truitt tried to hit a long three-pointer that was off the mark.
The Pirates moved ahead 56-53 in overtime and Waverly couldn’t get any shots to fall to cut into the lead. The Pirates finished with a couple of key plays to pull away and win 60-54.
Robertson scored 27 points for the Tigers, followed by Futhey with 12. Truitt finished with 19 for Wheelersburg, followed by Miller and Swords with 12 points each.
The loss dropped Waverly one game behind Wheelersburg in the race for the league title. The Tigers entered Friday night’s game at Valley needing a win, while they hoped that South Webster could defeat Wheelersburg to create a tie again. But it was not to be.
The Tigers left Lucasville Valley with a 68-59 victory. Trey Robertson finished with 22 points, followed by Will Futhey with 20 points and Tanner Smallwood with 12 points.
The Tigers will begin post-season play Tuesday evening at Southeastern High School at 8 p.m versus Gallia Academy.
