The following sections include recaps of weekend for the Chillicothe Paints. The Paints play in the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wood bat league. Home games are played at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.
July 8, 2022 — Gabe Shines As Paints Beat 'Shrimp 6-2
PERU, Ill. - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, got a strong start from Dawson Gabe and used some early runs to beat the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on the road 6-2 Friday night.
Owen Wilson led the game off with a double, scoring on a single by Jeron Williams, giving the Paints (3-0, 24-10) a 1-0 lead three batters into the game. Williams scored on an RBI single by Ben Gbur two batters after that, making it 2-0 before Gabe even went to the mount for the first time.
Chillicothe's Anthony Steele worked a two-out walk in the top of the fifth inning, advancing to third on a double by Cameron Bowen and scoring on a wild pitch - one of five in the game for Illinois Valley - making it 3-0.
The Chillicothe righthander retired the first 11 Illinois Valley (3-1, 23-12) batters in order. He gave up his first baserunner in the fourth, a two-out walk on a three-two pitch that just missed. He walked the leadoff man in the fifth, but struck out the next three batters.
Gabe finally gave up a hit in the top of the sixth, a sinking line drive to right, landing just out of the reach of a diving Gbur, giving Jared Quandt a double. He sacored an unearned run on an errant throw to first, cutting the Paints' lead to 3-1. Gabe would come out of the game with two outs in the sixth due to Prospect League pitch limits, allowing just one unearned run on one hit while striking out 11 over 5 2/3 innings. Eventually earning his first win of the year.
The Paints got another run in the top of the seventh, Steele walked with two outs, went to second on a wild pitch, third on a groundout by Bowen and later scoring on a throwing error by a 'Shrimp infielder, restoring the three-run lead at 4-1.
Luke Adams hit a one-out solo home run off Todd Bangtson in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to a 4-2 ballgame, but Bangtson bounced back, retiring the next two hitters to end his night, sending the game to the eighth.
Isaac Danford threw his first inning as a Paint in the eighth, retiring all three batters he faced, striking out two.
It stayed 4-2 until the ninth, where the Paints scored multiple runs for the second straight night. After a leadoff walk, Steele launched his first home run of the summer, a no-doubter into the night sky, making it 6-2, the eventual final.
Cal McAninch threw the ninth for Chillicothe, his first outing in a Paints uniform since pitching late in the Prospect League Championship Game in 2019. He retired all three batters he saw, striking out two, giving the Paints' staff a season-high 15 strikeouts on the night and the Paints their seventh-straight win.
July 9, 2022 — Paints Shutout For First Time, Lose 6-0 At Illinois Valley
PERU, Ill. - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, made five errors and were shutout for the first time this season, losing 6-0 to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Saturday night in Peru.
Chillicothe (3-1, 24-11) was only able to muster three hits against Pistol Shrimp starting pitcher Noah Schultz, who some predict will go as high as 10th in next week's MLB Draft. Schultz didn't walk anyone and struck out seven over his five innings en route to his first win of the season.
Illinois Valley (4-1, 24-12) got on the board in the bottom of the first. After a one-out walk to Justin Rios, Jack Johnstown singled to center field, where it was misplayed, allowing Rios to score from first, giving the 'Shrimp an early 1-0 lead.
They made it 2-0 in the third. Rios was hit by a pitch, later scoring on a two-out RBI double by Tucker Bougie. Harry Mauterer doubled with one out in the fourth, later scoring on a two-out double by Cole Luckey, making it 3-0 Pistol Shrimp.
A hit batter and two Paints errors led to two more for Illinois Valley in the fifth. Two hits and an error made it 6-0 after six.
Ty Weatherly thre the final four innings for Illinois Valley, retiring the first 10 batters he faced. Jeron Williams singled with one out in the ninth, but Weatherly struck out the final two batters of the game, giving his eight on the night and earning his second save of the year.
Gunnar Boehm (1-3) took the loss for Chillicothe. He allowed six runs, three earned, on nine hits, walking one and striking out five over 5 1/3 innings. Todd Bangtson retired the only two hitters he faced in the sixth. Jake Norris allowed just one hit and struck out three over the final two innings.
July 10, 2022 — Paints Beat Aviators In Lafayette Behind Strong Pitching Effort
LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, jumped out to an early lead and used solid pitching Sunday afternoon, beating the Lafayette Aviators 4-2 at Loeb Stadium.
Chillicothe (4-1, 25-11) didn't waste much time getting on the board. With one out in the top of the first, Mike Sprockett singled, moving to third on a double by Jeron Williams. Tim Orr followed with an RBI single, scoring Sprockett. Ben Gbur made it four straight hits for the Paints, driving home Williams and giving Chillicothe a 2-0 lead.
They made it 3-0 in the third, the same four players went back-to-back-to-back-to-back with hits again, this time all singles, allowing Sprockett to score.
After Lafayette (1-3. 15-19) got a run in the bottom of the third, Chillicothe answered the next half-inning. Cameron Bowen lead off with a triple, scoring on a Sprockett fielder's choice, making it 4-1 Paints.
The Aviators got one in the sixth, but Chillicothe didn't give up another run, securing the win and a 3-1 roadtrip.
Paints starter Dylan Taliaferro (4-1) turned in another quality start, allowing just two runs on nine hits, walking two and striking out six over seven innings. Cal McAninch threw a scoreless eighth, allowing two hits and striking out two. Evan Wolf earned his third save of the season, all against Lafayette, giving up a hit and striking out one in the ninth.
UP NEXT
After an off-day Monday, the Paints were set to return to action in Beckley against the West Virginia Miners Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Then they will be back home at VA Memorial Stadium to take on the Danville Dans at 7:05 p.m. Three road games follow, as Chillicothe will go to Champion City Thursday for a 6:35 p.m. game, followed by two more contests at West Virginia.
