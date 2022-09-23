Gullion-Jenkins twins

Piketon freshman quarterback Luke Gullion waits on the snap from center Tre Jenkins with brother Alex Jenkins beside him ready to block.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

BAINBRIDGE — Continuing the gauntlet against the top Scioto Valley Conference football teams, the Piketon Redstreaks suffered a 42-8 defeat at Paint Valley Friday night.

Paint Valley scored its first touchdown late in the opening quarter, and added another with 2:42 left in the second quarter. Piketon’s best scoring opportunity of the first half followed when the Redstreaks got into the red zone on the ensuing drive. But they couldn’t cash in, and Paint Valley scored with just 15 seconds left on the clock before halftime.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments