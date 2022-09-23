BAINBRIDGE — Continuing the gauntlet against the top Scioto Valley Conference football teams, the Piketon Redstreaks suffered a 42-8 defeat at Paint Valley Friday night.
Paint Valley scored its first touchdown late in the opening quarter, and added another with 2:42 left in the second quarter. Piketon’s best scoring opportunity of the first half followed when the Redstreaks got into the red zone on the ensuing drive. But they couldn’t cash in, and Paint Valley scored with just 15 seconds left on the clock before halftime.
Piketon’s lone successful scoring drive came at the start of the second half. The Redstreaks used some trickery, using an onside kick to recover the ball at midfield. Then they used the short field and the momentum they gained to go down the field and score. Quarterback Luke Gullion had runs of 12 and 11 yards in between carries by Zane Brownfield. When the Redstreaks moved the ball to the Paint Valley 3-yard line, Brownfield took a direct snap and plunged into the end zone. The Redstreaks followed with a successful conversion, cutting Paint Valley’s lead to 20-8.
Paint Valley scored three more times in the second half with sophomore running back Braylon Robertson having two of his three touchdowns during that stretch. Bearcat quarterback Cavan Cooper had one rushing touchdown and passed for two connecting with Carson Free for one and Dax Estep for the other to complete the game’s scoring for Paint Valley.
The Redstreaks will continue the road swing with a game at Southeastern on Friday night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.