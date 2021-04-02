Despite missing the 2020 tennis season due to the coronavirus, the Waverly Tigers have picked up where they left off and resumed their winning ways.
The Waverly Tigers opened the season on Monday, March 29, at home and rolled to 5-0 win over the visiting New Boston Tigers. That victory gave four athletes their first varsity wins.
At No. 1 singles, Penn Morrison won 6-0, 6-0. Mark Stulley did the same at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Landon Shiland claimed No. 3 singles at 6-4, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, seniors Patrick Copple and Jaxson Poe took their victory 6-1, 6-1.
“It was a good first match with Jaxson, Mark, Caden and Landon getting a first varsity match under their belt,” said Coach Matt Morrison.
On Tuesday, March 30, the Tigers went to Portsmouth West, winning 4-1 over the Senators.
Penn Morrison took his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Stulley claimed victory in No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-0. Shiland fell in No. 3 singles, 2-6, 3-6.
In doubles, Nibert and Lamerson won 6-1, 6-0, while Copple and Poe took their match 6-2, 6-0.
With those wins, Waverly improved to 2-0.
“This was a good start to the year. We have some fresh faces on the team who are learning as we go,” said Morrison.
“I like how we look in practice. The guys are very receptive to what they’re being told and learning pretty quickly. We have good energy at practice, too. Good competition among ourselves in practice has helped us start out fast. We are looking to continue that as we go through the season. I’m excited about where we’re headed.”
