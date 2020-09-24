Little by little the Redstreaks continue to improve and battle with some of the best teams the Scioto Valley conference has to offer.
"We’ve been in plenty of games this year that people were thinking Piketon doesn’t have a shot and we went in and played hard and hung right with them,” said Redstreak head coach Alayna Lytle.
And that’s exactly what the Redstreaks did Tuesday evening. Even in a 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-17) loss to visiting Unioto, the Redstreaks battled and hung right with the Shermans. The first set saw ties at 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 before Piketon’s Bailey Vulgamore logged a kill and then an ace to give the Redstreaks a 13-9 lead. Unioto then tied the set at 13-13 that forced Piketon to call a timeout. Unioto would then finish the set scoring 12 of the next 18 points taking the set 25-19.
In set 2, it was the Shermans from start to finish, as they would win it 25-11, taking a 2-0 set lead.
“We came out strong in the beginning. We tend to kind of lose it as the game goes on. We stray away from things that are working for us. We’re still trying to get up to that volleyball IQ up to playing smart volleyball instead of hit, hit hit; so we kind of strayed away from that. Unioto had some great hitters on their side. My front row wasn’t getting up to that quick pace we’re still trying to get to, so I think that really killed us tonight,” said Lytle.
The Streaks battled the Shermans hard in the third set as Unioto’s largest lead was 15-10 midway through the set. The Redstreaks would score five of the next seven points getting within 17-15 in the later stages of the set. However it was Unioto who would take the last set 25-17 and the match.
Although the end result didn’t turn out like the Redstreaks had hoped for, the Redstreaks have so much potential and the sky’s the limit according to Lytle.
“We have so much potential. It’s there. We just have to pull it out of ourselves,” she said.
Leading the Redstreaks statistically was Jazzlyn Lamerson with 5 kills and 6 digs. Chloe Little finished with 4 kills and 4 digs while senior libero Julia Rockwell tallied 8 digs. Kennedy Jenkins and Savannah McNelly each finished with 3 kills. Bailey Vulgamore tallied 2 kills along with 5 digs while Kiley Slone had an ace.
Up next for the Redstreaks is a trip to Huntington before a pair of home games against Adena and Paint Valley.
