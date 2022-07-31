Waverly HOF - Ted Evans - teammates Bill Kalfs and Dave Adams

Ted Evans was inducted as a member of the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. His teammates Bill Kalfs and Dave Adams accepted the award on behalf of Evans during the Jan. 14, 2022 ceremony.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.

It has been more than 50 years since Ted Evans played football at Waverly, but when they talk about the greatest linebackers in WHS history, Evans’ name is always mentioned.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments