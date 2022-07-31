Ted Evans was inducted as a member of the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. His teammates Bill Kalfs and Dave Adams accepted the award on behalf of Evans during the Jan. 14, 2022 ceremony.
Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
It has been more than 50 years since Ted Evans played football at Waverly, but when they talk about the greatest linebackers in WHS history, Evans’ name is always mentioned.
He started for three years for teams that had a combined 23-5 record, including an SOC tri-championship his sophomore year and an outright title his junior year.
But there was one game in his junior year that stood out, and that was what turned out to be the championship game of the SOC on the last Friday in September.
“Notre Dame was always our big game and I scored the only touchdown of the game,” said Evans, who as the quarterback scored on a third quarter two-yard run on a fourth down and goal to go.
A 1966 graduate of Waverly High School who played his final gridiron campaign in 1965, Evans started for three years for Waverly at both quarterback and linebacker.
He played and lettered in basketball, baseball and track and was all-SOC honorable mention in basketball his senior year, but it was football he loved most and where he was revered, having his jersey retired by Waverly High School.
He was first team all-Southern Ohio Conference, all-Southeastern District his junior and senior years and was considered one of the best linebackers in Ohio in the Class AA level, which at that time included all of the largest schools in Ohio, such as the Canton McKinleys and Massillons.
As a junior, he was one of three first team all-Ohio selections at linebacker, and was rated among the top six in Ohio when he was second-team all-Ohio as a senior.
Those who played with him revered him as well as evidenced by their comments on Evans’ nomination to the Hall Of Fame.
“He was probably the best linebacker to ever play at Waverly,” said friend and teammate Bruce Howell of Evans, who went on to coach in Florida and still resides there. “He was the ultimate team leader at both quarterback and linebacker.”
“Ted was a man among boys,” commented David Mathews. “During games, we all knew who the leader was who would take us to victory.”
“Ted led the team on both sides of the ball,” mentioned Bob Thomas. “His selection to the all-Ohio team increased the influence his career had on the players who followed him.”
And for Evans, great memories.
“I had a great time at Waverly playing football,” he noted. “Waverly was great to me. Football was what I loved.”
