With successful schools and athletic programs, there are many contributors behind the scenes who may go unnoticed by those on the outside.
At the fourth annual Waverly High School Sports Hall of Fame luncheon and induction on Dec. 27, 2019, the families of two community supporters were recognized. Both Dr. John Allen and Karl Schmitt were honored by posthumously being inducted for their contributions to Tiger athletics.
In a biography compiled by Randy Heath for the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony program, both Allen and Schmitt were huge supporters of the Waverly athletes by providing transportation and feeding the teams among other contributions.
John "Doc" Allen was born in Ross County and graduated from Buckskin High School in 1942, where he played athletics. But after moving to Waverly in 1949 and establishing his veterinary practice, he became involved in WHS athletics.
Dr. Allen played basketball in the Army, and also played softball in the summer. One of the teams he played on was sponsored by Karl Schmitt, which established a life-long friendship between the two. Allen was a president of the Waverly Athletic Boosters Club and was involved in many other boards. He served as a Pike County Commissioner for 20 years and helped establish the Emergency Medical Services. Allen also served as the veterinarian for the Pike County Fair for 50 years.
Dr. Allen passed away on September 29, 2016 at the age of 93.
His daughter, Dr. Jennifer Allen (a long time pediatrician in the area), talked about her father and the honor it was to have him inducted into the Waverly Athletic Hall of Fame.
"My dad would be so happy about this and he would have been happiest that he is going in with his buddy Karl Schmitt. My mom and dad came to Waverly in 1949," said Jennifer Allen. "I don't know exactly when he met Karl but I know that it was early on and he played on Karl's team. I know mom and dad and Karl and Clarabelle were the best of friends.Their friendship goes back a long way. My dad would treasure the fact that this honor goes along with Karl."
Although John Allen didn't graduate from Waverly High School, his three children did.
"My dad quickly became a Waverly Tiger. He was for all of the community schools, but Waverly was his home," said Allen.
"One of the things he received in 1970 which he really treasured was a letter from Coach Hawhee. It says, 'It is very difficult to put into words how much I appreciate the assistance you have given me over a period of years relative to the promotion of the game of basketball in Waverly. You have given of yourself. You have given of your time unselfishly. I know on many occasions you have given of your money to assist a kid with a meal, a pair of shoes, a pair of pants or whatever was needed at the time'."
Allen recalled, "That gave my dad great pleasure to be able to do that. He drove the first five players of the basketball team, which seems incredible to me because the liability insurance for that now would be crazy. That wouldn't happen. I don't know how many years he did that."
Allen remembers that the players who rode in her father's car all had special music.
"In my senior year, Denny Thompson was one of the five who rode with him," said Jennifer Allen. "I never got an eight-track tape bought for me. Each one of them had a favorite tape. When I found '3 Dog Night' in my dad's car, I could hardly believe it. But one of the basketball players had requested it."
Throughout life, her father kept a positive attitude and instilled these values in his children.
"Dad left little pieces of paper around. He was thrifty. He wrote on the back of envelopes often. I know all of his kids got this," said Allen. "This one says, 'Work hard, do your best, keep your word, never get too big for your britches, trust in God, have no fear and never forget a friend.' Those are words of Harry S. Truman that my dad wished each and every one of us to take to heart. I know he did. I thank you all very much. It is very special. He would be so happy in this occasion."
Karl Schmitt was the owner of Schmitt's Dairy and Restaurant. Through his restaurant, he contributed food, beverages and meals for the Waverly athletes. He served as a president for the Waverly Athletic Boosters Club and was also a member of the Pike County Board of Health.
Accepting on behalf of the late Karl Schmitt were his son John Schmitt and daughter Emma Yanoak.
"It is a great honor for us to be up here and have the opportunity to represent our father. He loved his Tigers, there's no question. He loved young athletes throughout the county," said John Schmitt.
"Dad did enjoy athletics and kids and especially his Waverly Tigers. It is most fitting that he and Doc are being inducted together today. I'm sure they are up there, looking down, telling stories, laughing out loud."
Yanoak spoke as well echoing John's sentiment of having Karl Schmitt and Doc Allen inducted at the same time.
"We went to all of the Waverly Tiger games. Then we went to all of the Ohio State football games," she recalled. "I think tickets were about $2 apiece. We took naps sometimes until the band came out. They (the men) were sure that we were going to like those games."
Yanoak also talked about her mother, saying, "Clarabelle is still here. She is at Bristol Village. She has the same picture back on the wall of her and dad in their 1941 graduating class. They are truly Waverly Tigers.
"Thank you so much," she added. "This would mean so much to Dad and I'm sure to Doc, too. I have the feeling they are watching us all."
