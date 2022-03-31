Waverly senior soccer player Keagan Smith will be heading west to continue his education while playing his sport.
On Tuesday, Smith signed with Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which is an eight-and-a-half hour drive from Waverly, according to his father Bryan Smith. The Coe College Kohawks compete in Division III of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association), playing in the American Rivers Conference.
Keagan Smith said that Coe College contacted him through a recruiting app, NCSA, which stands for Next College Student Athlete. He was also contacted by a school in California through that app and made a visit there, but decided against going to the west coast.
"It is a good soccer program and it was also the cheapest college I found, costing around $4,200 a year," said Smith. "Getting to play college soccer has been a dream of mine."
Luke McAllister, who has been the head soccer coach at Waverly the past two seasons, has had the opportunity to watch Smith grow up.
"It seems like Keagan has been around his whole life, since his dad Bryan was coaching at Waverly. He was like a little brother to me," said McAllister. "He is a four-year letter winner in soccer. He moved into the Waverly district from Zane Trace as a junior.
Since Smith played at Zane Trace as a freshman and a sophomore, McAllister did not have statistics for him.
In 2020 at Waverly, Smith produced four goals and five assists, securing Second Team All-Southern Ohio Conference Division II and Second Team All-Southeast District in Division II.
In 2021, Smith doubled those numbers as a senior, tallying eight goals and 10 assists. His awards included First Team All-SOC II and First Team All-Southeast District.
"Keagan is a key contributor to our team as a scorer and a passer playing at the top of our offense," said McAllister. "He will be missed."
Smith said that most of the games the Kohawks play will be in Iowa or the surrounding states, although his family will be able to travel on interstate highways to get there. He also said he liked the coaching staff at Coe College.
According to the Coe College website, it was founded in 1851 and is a nationally recognized four-year private college where 35 percent of the student body competes in a varsity sport and more than half of the students are from out of state. The average class size is 16 students.
Smith plans to major in pre-engineering at Coe College.
