Scioto Valley Conference girls golf play wrapped up this past week with the first ever official SVC Girls Golf match Thursday evening at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.
It was a winner-take-all format to determine All-League, Player of the Year, and the Team Champion. According to Zane Trace golf coach, Aaron Lemaster, the SVC matches that were played earlier in the year needed five teams to be official. That didn’t happen until this past week. Six teams played in the inaugural league match.
The Westfall Lady Mustangs won the team championship with a score of 174. Westfall’s Emily Cook was named SVC Player of the Year after leading the field with a 38. According to Lemaster, the All-SVC and Honorable Mention selections will be released at a later date.
Behind Westfall’s winning score of 174, Zane Trace claimed second with a 210, one stroke ahead of Unioto’s 211. Piketon finished with a team mark of 225. Huntington completed the field with a 276. Adena and Paint Valley did not have enough golfers competing to generate a team score.
For Piketon, Brynna Spencer led the way individually, finishing with a 51 for 11th overall. Maggie Armstrong followed with a 54, finishing 14th overall. Emma Cutler and Renee Hill both shot 60, while Riley Wagner finished with a 63 and Kordi Brewster ended with a 69.
Prior to Thursday’s SVC match, the girls teams played 18 holes at Pickaway Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
In play on the front nine, Westfall took the win with a score of 175. Behind the winning Westfall Mustangs, Southeastern took second (197), followed by Zane Trace third (221), Unioto fourth (226), Piketon fifth (239), and Huntington sixth (278). Westfall’s Paige Weiss and Unioto’s Olivia Howard tied for match medalist honors. They both shot 40.
Individually for Piketon, Maggie Armstrong led the way by finishing with a 54, placing her 15th overall. Brynna Spencer was next with a 55, finishing 17th. Renee Hill and Riley Wagner both shot 65, followed by Kordi Brewster with a 66 and Emma Cutler with a 68.
On the back nine, Westfall also took the team win, finishing with a 177. Southeastern was second with a 223, followed by Zane Trace (234), Unioto (234) and Piketon (241). Westfall’s Maddie Cook was the medalist with a 39, followed by Emily Cook with a 42.
Individually for Piketon, Maggie Armstrong finished with a 57 to lead the Lady Redstreaks. Brynna Spencer followed with a 59, Renee Hill shot 61, and Kori Brester finished with a 64. Emma Cutler (65) and Riley Wagner (66) rounded out the scores.
Sectional play begins Monday. Piketon will play at the Chillicothe Jaycees in the Division II tournament.
