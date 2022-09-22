Scioto Valley Conference girls golf play wrapped up this past week with the first ever official SVC Girls Golf match Thursday evening at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course.

It was a winner-take-all format to determine All-League, Player of the Year, and the Team Champion. According to Zane Trace golf coach, Aaron Lemaster, the SVC matches that were played earlier in the year needed five teams to be official. That didn’t happen until this past week. Six teams played in the inaugural league match.

