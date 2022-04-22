Looking to find the best combination of athletes in various events, the Waverly Lady Tigers completed two meets in Ross County one week apart. In between, they were supposed to head to Amanda-Clearcreek's Cole McCafferty Invitational on Tuesday, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.
Waverly is set to compete in the rescheduled Piketon Invitational on Wednesday evening and then go to the Vinton County Invitational Thursday evening.
April 14 @ Paint Valley
After pushing themselves and giving their all to defend and win their home Raidiger Invitational title two days earlier, the Waverly Lady Tigers took Thursday's Andy Haines Invitational as an opportunity for some runners to try different events or take breaks from their usual routine.
Even with the changes, Waverly managed to score 42 points and produced some new best times of the season. Chillicothe took the team title with 116 points, while Westfall was the runner-up at 86.5.
In relays, the 4x100-meter team of Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson and Aerian Tackett won their race in 55.64. The 4x800-meter team of Olivia Cisco, Hadlee Cisco, Olivia Cooper and Olivia Russell finished fifth overall in 11:39.42, cutting off six seconds from their seeded time.
Individually, Olivia Cisco then ran the 3,200-meter run, winning it in 12:18.86, a time that was 12 seconds quicker than her seeded time. Teammate Jula Clark finished eighth in that race in 16:01.64.
Hadlee Cisco, in a change of pace, ran the 1,600-meter run, finishing seventh in 6:36.1, cutting 24 seconds off her seeded time.
Delaney Tackett finished fifth in the 100-meter dash in 13.8 seconds and seventh in the high jump at a height of 4-2.
Cicily Josey threw for second in the discus competition at 88-feet, 10-inches. She later landed eighth in the shot put with a distance of 26-8 1/2.
April 21 @ Chillicothe
In a loaded Chillicothe Cavalier Invitational, the Waverly Lady Tigers finished 10th overall with 22 points. Sunbury Big Walnut claimed the first place trophy with 135 points, while Circleville was the runner-up at 114.5.
Waverly placed in three of the four relays with the 4x100-meter team having the best performance. That group, including Emma Davis, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson and Aerian Tackett took third in 54.19 seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Jenna Thompson, Olivia Russell, Morgan Crabtree and Delaney Tackett finished sixth in 4:36.44.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Olivia Cisco, Hadlee Cisco, Olivia Cooper and Olivia Russell finished eighth in 11:21.74.
Individually, senior Delaney Tackett was eighth in the 200-meter dash in 28.88 seconds for the lone sprint placement.
In distance running, senior Olivia Cisco shaved nearly 16 seconds off her 3,200-meter run time, finishing as the runner-up at 12:00.41 in a race to the finish with Big Walnut freshman Natalie Ghering, who won it in 11:59.94.
The field event points came from junior Cicily Josey, who landed sixth in the discus competition at 93-feet, 2-inches.
