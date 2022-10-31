Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
PIKETON @ BARNESVILLE - L21-14
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Alan Austin 12-83, 2 TDs; Buddy Wilson 15-77; Caleb Osborne 4-25; Jayden Thacker 7-24; Luke Gullion 8-20; Zane Brownfield 1-6.
Passing: Luke Gullion 17-for-25 for 183 yards, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Buddy Wilson 2-59; Levi Stanley 5-48; Wayde Fout 6-42; Brent McGuire 3-24; Caleb Osborne 1-10.
Tackles: Zane Brownfield 12, Caleb Osborne 8, Dylan Leeth 8, Levi Stanley 7, Brent McGuire 4, DJ Rapp 4, Jayden Thacker 4, Gabe Lamerson 4, Alan Austin 3, Alex Jenkins 2, Nathan Shrum 2, Nate Waddell 1, Zack Hannah 1, Wayde Fout 1.
Tackles for loss: Caleb Osborne 2, Zane Brownfield 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Jayden Thacker 1-5.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Caleb Osborne 4, Nate Waddell 1, Gabe Lamerson 1.
Interceptions (No.-Yds. Returned): Brent McGuire 1.
Pass Deflections: DJ Rapp 1.
Caused fumble: Zane Brownfield 1.
Fumble recoveries: Nate Waddell 1, DJ Rapp 1.
EASTERN @ CINCINNATI COUNTRY DAY - L27-20
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 13-46; Jace White 4-16; Brewer Tomlison 2-5; Tucker Leist 1-7; Dylan Morton 1-4; Teagan Werner 1-2.
Passing: Dylan Morton 13-for-24 for 178 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Tucker Leist 4-63, 1 TD; Teagan Werner 2-37; Wyatt Richardson 3-18; Landyn Reinsmith 3-20, 1 TD; Jace White 4-40.
Tackles: Landyn Reinsmith 14, Landon Cavinder 10, Brewer Tomlison 10, Charlie Martin 7, KJ Reinsmith 6,Teagan Werner 5, Jace White 5, Alex Jones 4, Braiden Staley 4, Jacob Johnson 3, Braylon Lamerson 2, Charlie Williams 1.
Sacks: KJ Reinsmith 1, Braylon Lamerson 1, Charlie Martin 0.5, Brewer Tomlison 0.5.
Interceptions (No.-Yds. Returned): Braylon Lamerson 1-20, 1 TD.
WAVERLY @ CINCINNATI WYOMING - L44-0
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 15-43; Peyton Harris 3-4; Michael Delgado 1-0.
Passing: Mason Kelly 9-for-21 for 53 yards, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Hudson Kelly 3-22; Jase Hurd 2-15; Tanner Nichols 2-13; Peyton Harris 1-2; Wyatt Crabtree 1-1.
Tackles: Peyton Harris 6.5, Brock Adams 6, Hudson Kelly 5, Lane Bear 4.5, Quinton Hurd 4.5, Wyatt Crabtree 3.5, Carson Peters 3, Caden Arrowood 2, Devon McGuinn 2, Logan Long 2, Jase Hurd 1.5, Dylan Williams 1, Legend Clifford 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-10; Quinton Hurd 1-8; Jase Hurd 1-6; Brock Adams 0.5-1; Legend Clifford 0.5-0.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Quinton Hurd 1-8; Wyatt Crabtree 1-6.
Forced Fumble: Team 1.
Fumble Recovery: Quinton Hurd 1.
Pass deflections: Peyton Harris 2, Lane Bear 1.
