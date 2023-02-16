Emma Henderson FT

Western senior Emma Henderson shoots a free throw during the Feb. 4 home game versus Manchester. Western will lose Henderson, Kenzi Ferneau, Jordyn Rittenhouse and Alicia Francis to graduation.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

For one half of play in Wednesday night’s Division IV sectional final girls basketball game, the Western Lady Indians found themselves within two points of the hosting Whiteoak Lady Wildcats, 23-21. But the second half was a different story, as Whiteoak outscored Western 22-9 to take a 47-30 win and advance in postseason play.

Western gained the early edge in the opening quarter, going up 7-5. Kenzi Ferneau led the charge for the Lady Indians with four points. Jordyn Rittenhouse added a bucket, and Breleigh Tackett split a pair of free throws.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments