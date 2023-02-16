For one half of play in Wednesday night’s Division IV sectional final girls basketball game, the Western Lady Indians found themselves within two points of the hosting Whiteoak Lady Wildcats, 23-21. But the second half was a different story, as Whiteoak outscored Western 22-9 to take a 47-30 win and advance in postseason play.
Western gained the early edge in the opening quarter, going up 7-5. Kenzi Ferneau led the charge for the Lady Indians with four points. Jordyn Rittenhouse added a bucket, and Breleigh Tackett split a pair of free throws.
The Lady Indians produced their highest output of the night in the second quarter, scoring 14 points. Rittenhouse led the attack with seven points, having two baskets and going 3-of-4 from the line. Tackett had a pair of free throws and a bucket, while Ferneau converted an old-fashioned three-point play. Whiteoak countered with their highest output as well, scoring 18 to go up 23-21 at halftime.
Scoring was a struggle for Western coming out of the break. Tackett had the only point from the foul line in the third frame, Whiteoak put up 12 points, moving in front 35-22. The final quarter saw Western produce eight points with six of those coming from Rittenhouse and Tackett adding two more. Whiteoak finished the 47-30 win with 10 points in those final eight minutes.
For the Lady Indians, Rittenhouse all scorers with 14 points, followed by Tackett with eight and Ferneau with seven. Those were the only three Western players who scored.
Whiteoak was led by Jaylie Parr with 13 points. Six other Lady Wildcats scored. They advance to the district semi final at Wellston on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. to face Waterford.
Western ends the season with an overall record of 9-14. The Lady Indians also finished Southern Ohio Conference Division I play with a record of 7-7, tying with Portsmouth Clay for third place in the standings. The team will lose four seniors to graduation, including Alicia Francis, Jordyn Rittenhouse, Kenzi Ferneau and Emma Henderson.
