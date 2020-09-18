In Tuesday night’s home volleyball match, the Western Lady Indians didn’t look like a winless team.
Winless no more, the Lady Indians fought past the visiting Green Lady Bobcats 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-17) to snap out of their early season funk.
Their coach, Jenny Wheeler, was thrilled that her girls were able to put together a victory.
“Tonight was the smoothest we’ve played,” said Wheeler. “We lost three hitters and a setter from last year, so we had to move a handful of girls up from the junior varsity team. It was a big adjustment for them to all start playing together.”
After winning the first set in rather convincing fashion, 25-14, the Lady Indians found themselves in a tight battle up to the final three points of the second set. Blocks and kills from middle hitter Sakayla Beckett helped to seal the deal in a 25-22 triumph.
Moving on to the third set, the Lady Indians moved up to a 6-1 edge with a finishing kill from Kenzi Ferneau. The two teams traded points through the next few servers with Ferneau and Chloe Beekman providing kills as Western pushed up to a 12-7 advantage.
The Lady Bobcats continued to fight, pulling within two 14-12. Western stretched the lead back up to six, 20-14, before Green trimmed it down to three for the final time at 20-17.
Senior Mea Henderson had the opportunity to serve for the game and match win. Henderson made a key play to win a point, making the score 22-17. Then she served the final three points as aces to finish off the 25-17 conquest.
“I hope it is only uphill from here. In the beginning, it was really rough for us. We are just trying to have a normal season, which is hard,” said Wheeler after the victory. “The girls just needed to prove to themselves that they could do it. I think that was our biggest issue. It was confidence. We would get down on ourselves and fall apart. But tonight, I think they found the fire to go forward.”
The Lady Indians will be back in action at home versus Paint Valley on Monday evening for Senior Night. Then they will get back into Southern Ohio Conference Division I action at New Boston Tuesday and Notre Dame Thursday.
