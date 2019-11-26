#;Name;Height;Pos.;Grade
00;Kennedy Jenkins;5'10";F/C;9
1;Jazzlyn Lamerson;5'7";G/F;9
2;Ally Ritchie;5'7";G/F;12
3;Ava Little;5'8";G;10
4;Maddie Ritchie;5'8";F/C;10
10;Bailey Vulgamore;5'8";G/F;9
12;Savannah McNelly;5'7";F/C;10
14;Taylor Wagner;5'7";G/F10
15;Addison Johnson;5'4";G'9
23;Hayleigh Risner;5'11";F/C;9
42;Natalie Cooper;5'10";F/C;9
Head Coach: Brett Coreno
Assistant Varsity Coach Ruthie Dorkoff
Junior Varsity Coach: Walt Woodruff
Assistant Coach: Faith Pack
