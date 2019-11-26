#;Name;Height;Pos.;Grade

00;Kennedy Jenkins;5'10";F/C;9

1;Jazzlyn Lamerson;5'7";G/F;9

2;Ally Ritchie;5'7";G/F;12

3;Ava Little;5'8";G;10

4;Maddie Ritchie;5'8";F/C;10

10;Bailey Vulgamore;5'8";G/F;9

12;Savannah McNelly;5'7";F/C;10

14;Taylor Wagner;5'7";G/F10

15;Addison Johnson;5'4";G'9

23;Hayleigh Risner;5'11";F/C;9

42;Natalie Cooper;5'10";F/C;9

Head Coach: Brett Coreno

Assistant Varsity Coach Ruthie Dorkoff

Junior Varsity Coach: Walt Woodruff

Assistant Coach: Faith Pack

