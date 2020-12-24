WHEELERSBURG—The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates (4-0, 4-0) took a 79-34 win over the visiting Eastern Lady Eagles (0-6, 0-5).
Wheelersburg jumped out to a 26-6 lead by the end of the first quarter led by Kaylee Darnell with 12 points. Alaina Keeney added seven points including a 3-point basket. Madison Whittaker scored five points. Abby Cochenour led the Eagles with four points.
In the second quarter, Wheelersburg added to their lead with a 29-5 effort. Alaina Keeney led the Pirates with eight points including a pair of 3-point baskets. Lauren Jolly, Kaylee Darnell and Lyndsay Heimbach had four points each. Madison Whittaker and Lexie Rucker each hit a 3-point basket. For Eastern, Abby Cochenour once more led the Eagles with four points.
The second half was much closer as the Pirates edged the Eagles 15-11 in the third quarter. Kaylee Darnell, Madison Whittaker and Lexie Rucker each scored four points. McKenna Walker added a 3-point basket. For Eastern, Andee Lester led the way with six points. Kelsey Helphenstine contributed a 3-point basket.
Eastern took the final period outscoring Wheelersburg, 12-9. Andee Lester led Eastern once more with six points. Abby Cochenour scored four points including a 3-point basket. Grace Charles led the Pirates with four points. Maddie Gill added a 3-point basket.
For the game, Kaylee Darnell led the Pirates with 20 points. Alaina Keeney added 15 points, three steals and three assists. Madison Whittaker contributed 12 points. Lexie Rucker scored seven points and added five rebounds, a game-high six steals and three assists. Ellie Kallner, Lauren Jolly, Lyndsay Heimbach and Grace Charles each scored four points. Heimbach led the Pirates in rebounds with six. Maddie Gill and McKenna Walker each scored three points. Walker added four steals and three assists. Twelve different Pirates scored in the contest.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour and Andee Lester each scored 12 points. Cochenour added four assists. Lester had a double-double with 14 rebounds. Skylar White added five points. Kelsey Helphenstine contributed three points. Addison Cochenour had two points and a game-high 17 rebounds. The Eagles out rebounded the Pirates 44-34. Eastern was 8-of-10 from the free throw line.
Scoring:
Wheelersburg 26 29 15 9 = 79
Eastern 6 5 11 12 = 34
Individual Statistics:
Wheelersburg: Kaylee Darnell 20, Alaina Keeney 15, Madison Whittaker 12, Lexie Rucker 7, Ellie Kallner 4, Lauren Jolly 4, Lyndsay Heimbach 4, Grace Charles 4, Maddie Gill 3, McKenna Walker 3, Jocelyn Tilley 2, Macee Eaton 1
Eastern: Abby Cochenour 12, Andee Lester 12, Skylar White 5, Kelsey Helphenstine 3, Addison Cochenour 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.