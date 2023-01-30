Postseason paths are set for the Southeast District girls varsity basketball teams. The brackets were released on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. on the OHSAA’s website. Team records listed in parentheses were the records at the time of the draw.
Top seeds went to Fairland (18-0) in Division II, North Adams (20-0) in Division III, and Notre Dame (16-1) in Division IV.
In Division II, the ninth-seeded Waverly Lady Tigers (12-5) will travel to eighth-seeded Circleville (14-4) on Thursday, Feb. 16 for a 7 p.m. sectional final contest. The district semifinal is set for Monday, Feb. 20 at a site and time to be determined.
In Division III, the 13th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (12-6) will travel to 12th-seeded Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. in a sectional final matchup. The winner of that game advances to the district semifinal round on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at a site and time to be determined.
In Division IV, the Western Lady Indians (5-11) were seeded 11th and will head to Whiteoak to take on the sixth-seeded Lady Wildcats (11-9) on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 23 at a time and site to be determined.
The 12th-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (4-15) will travel to Eastern Reedsville to take on the fifth-seeded Lady Eagles (13-6) of Meigs County on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the district semifinal on Thursday, Feb. 23 at a time and site to be determined.
