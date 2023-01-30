Postseason paths are set for the Southeast District girls varsity basketball teams. The brackets were released on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m. on the OHSAA’s website. Team records listed in parentheses were the records at the time of the draw.

Top seeds went to Fairland (18-0) in Division II, North Adams (20-0) in Division III, and Notre Dame (16-1) in Division IV.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments