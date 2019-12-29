A fast start was just what the Piketon Redstreaks needed in the Waverly Holiday Classic consolation game Saturday afternoon, winning over the Western Indians 54-34.
Piketon had a strong start to the game offensively, going 10-for-12 from two-point range and 1-of-5 from the outside. Piketon’s lone senior, Tyree Harris, opened the scoring in the game before Western senior Coleman Gibson answered. The Redstreaks followed with nine unanswered points, capping the run with an old-fashioned three-point play from Tra Swayne, making the lead 11-2 four minutes into the game.
After senior Maveric Ferneau broke through for Western with a trifecta, the Redstreaks responded with nine more unanswered points, capping that run with a three-pointer from Harris, 20-5. Western sophomore Noah Whitt broke the drought for his team before the Redstreaks closed the quarter with back-to-back baskets from Harris and Chandler to make the lead 24-7.
Western’s best chance for a comeback came at the start of the second quarter. Colton Montgomery found his way through traffic for a layup to start the offense. Later, Ferneau hit a pair of three-pointers to get the Indians within nine, 24-15. The Redstreaks surged ahead again with a three-point play from Chandler and another bucket from Brody Fuller, 29-15. Then the Indians closed the half with a six-point burst using four points from Ferneau and two from Broc Jordan to cut the lead to eight, 29-21.
Coming out of the break, Piketon seized the momentum again with a three-pointer from Chandler and a bucket from Harris to make the lead 34-21. Then Colton Montgomery scored for Western to get the Indians within 11 for the final time. The Redstreaks took off again, finishing the quarter by outscoring Western 11-5 to go up 45-28.
Harris started the scoring for Piketon in the fourth quarter, opening with a three-pointer. Ultimately, the Streaks outscored the Indians 9-6 in that frame, finishing the 54-34 win.
“The difference from last night (versus Waverly) to tonight (versus Western) is effort. We have a team of unselfish kids. I thought we got something positive from all of our kids,” said Piketon coach Kyle Miller
“Tonight the emphasis was when we loose our angles (on offense), let’s just keep getting it side-to-side. At some point, they are going to get tired of defending an entire possession. We did a lot better job turning the corner but we didn’t finish as well.”
Chandler and Harris each scored 16 points to lead the way for Piketon. Chandler also had five rebounds, four steals and a block. Fuller added 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Gullion was the leading rebounder with six.
“Going forward, against good teams like Waverly, Unioto, Zane Trace and Adena, we have to figure out how to run our plays when they are physical. And that’s with six guys (due to injuries). We are playing three sophomores, two juniors, and one senior. It is a new system for these guys,” said Miller.
“We just have to find a way to compete and give that effort night in and night out. If we do that, I will love where we are at by the end of the season, regardless of wins and losses. I think we are exceeding expectations. We are progressing. We got back on the right track tonight.”
For Western, Ferneau finished with 15 points to lead the way. Montgomery added eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Jordan had six rebounds and three blocks. Kolten Miller and Shelden Richardson had four rebounds each.
Western will be back in action Friday night with a road game at Green, followed by a Saturday night non-league contest at Manchester. The Redstreaks will resume Scioto Valley Conference play on Friday at Zane Trace. They will return home Saturday to take on Paint Valley.
WHS - 7 14 7 6 - 34
PHS - 24 5 16 9 - 54
WESTERN (34) — Levi Gullion 1 1 0-2 5, Brody Fuller 5 0 0-0 10, Kydan Potts 0 0 1-2 1, Chris Chandler 5 1 3-3 16, Tra Swayne 2 0 2-3 6, Tyree Harris 5 2 0-0 16, Jonathan Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Braiden Dunham 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18 4 6-10 54.
PIKETON (34) — Coleman Gibson 1 1 0-0 5, Kolten Miller 1 0 0-0 2, Maveric Ferneau 1 3 4-5 15, Colton Montgomery 2 0 4-4 8, Shelden Richardson 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 1 0 0-0 2, Riley Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, Broc Jordan 1 0 0-0 2, Dylan Theobald 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 7 4 8-9 34.
