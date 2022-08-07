CHILLICOTHE - The Chillicothe Paints erupted with a ten-run opening inning and coupled that with near perfect pitching and defense to crush the Johnstown Mill Rats 16-0, Sunday evening at VA Memorial Stadium.

“It was outstanding on both sides for us,” Chillicothe field manager Jackson White said. “When you score that many runs in the first inning, it makes things that much easier from the pitching side of things. Just go out there and focus on yourself, just get ahead of guys and throw strikes. Sebastian (Escobar) did a great job of that. Our defense made the plays and we continued to hit.”

