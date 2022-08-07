CHILLICOTHE - The Chillicothe Paints erupted with a ten-run opening inning and coupled that with near perfect pitching and defense to crush the Johnstown Mill Rats 16-0, Sunday evening at VA Memorial Stadium.
“It was outstanding on both sides for us,” Chillicothe field manager Jackson White said. “When you score that many runs in the first inning, it makes things that much easier from the pitching side of things. Just go out there and focus on yourself, just get ahead of guys and throw strikes. Sebastian (Escobar) did a great job of that. Our defense made the plays and we continued to hit.”
Sebastian Escobar got the start and picked up the win, on the hill, for Chillicothe.. Escobar pitched five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts.
Todd Bangston came on in relief and threw two innings allowing just two hits and striking out a pair.
The Paints sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning. The first seven hitters reached base safely. Brett Carson had an RBI and scored twice in the inning. Santrel Farmer equalled Carson’s line in the opening frame. Tim Orr, Nate Dorinsky, and Tommy Thamann all picked up an RBI and scored a run. Cameron Bowen cleared the bases with a double down the third base line to collect three RBIs. Bowen along with Anthony Steele and Jake Reifsnyder also scored in the inning.
Christian Hack was tagged with the loss for Johnstown. Hack allowed ten runs, nine earned on nine hits in two thirds of an inning.
While the Paints bats were on fire, Escobar was setting down the Mill Rats allowing only two baserunners in his five innings of work.
In the home half of the third inning, Carson scored for the third time in the game on a bases loaded walk drawn by Orr picking his second RBI.
In the fourth inning the Paints continued to pour on the offense. Dorinsly tripled to lead off the inning and was plated on a Mike Sprockett RBI single, Two batters later, Carson crushed a two-run homerun over the left field wall, When Sprockett scored on that homerun, every player in the Paints had crossed the dish.
In the fifth inning, the Pants added another run for good measure. Dorinsky once again tripled and scored a Sprockett groundout
Carson was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and scored four times.Santrel Farmer was also 4-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times. Nate Dorinsky had a pair of triples, while going 4-for-4 and scoring three times.
“Very happy with the performance tonight, but we still have everything in front of us and we still have a long way to go,” White said.
The Paints next game will be Tuesday night, at 8:05 p.m. as they travel to Peru, Ill. to do battle with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, who defeated the Danville Dans to win the Wabash River Valley Championship..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.