The mid-week was full of volleyball action for the Waverly Lady Tigers, winning two out of three matches.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Lady Tigers traveled to Eastern and defeated the hosting Lady Eagles Tuesday evening, 3-0 (25-20, 25-6, 25-12).
For Waverly, Kelli Stewart had 11 kills and 11 digs. Hallie Oyer also leveled 11 kills and had four solo blocks. Izzy Smith handed out 27 assists. Caris Risner provided 18 digs.
For Eastern, Gracie Fox and Madison Shuler each provided four kills. Megan Nickell had 12 digs and three kills. Laken Gullett had 11 assists and nine digs.
Alexis Clark was 7-for-8 serving with three aces. Lydia Park was 11-for-12 in serve receive, while Kelsey Poorman was 10-for-11 and Nickell was 14-of-15.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Waverly traveled to Northwest and defeated the Lady Mohawks 3-1 (25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22).
For the Lady Tigers, Bailey Vulgamore provided 22 digs. Sidney Johnson had 13 digs and eight kills. Smith provided 42 assists and had eight kills. Oyer had 10 kills and 16 digs, while Stewart leveled 23 kills and 17 digs.
Playing for the third straight night, the Lady Tigers returned home and took on the South Webster Lady Jeeps. It was a hard-fought match with Waverly suffering the 3-1 loss (19-25, 20-25, 25-19, 18-25).
In the first round meeting between the two teams on Aug. 23, Waverly fell 3-0 (21-25, 25-29, 29-31). So the coaching staff was thrilled to be able to win a set in this meeting.
“I’m so proud of the girls.The South Webster program is so solid. We’re just getting started. So it is exciting for me to see us take a set from a program like that,” Waverly coach Aleah Rhodes said.
“It hurts because we had the strategy, but when a program is run like that, it is tough. They found open holes. We lack one more defender for the back row. But we are improving so much, it is hard for me to be upset about something like that.”
In the opening set, Waverly claimed the first two points before South Webster rolled off five straight to take the lead, 5-2. The Lady Jeeps maintained the lead up to 10-7 when Waverly senior Kelli Stewart came up in the rotation. Stewart put together a serving run of six straight points, using three ace serves along with two kills from freshman Sidney Johnson. That run gave Waverly the 13-10 lead. Each team won another point, making it 14-11.
Then South Webster used serving runs by Lauren Kaltenbach and Isabella Claxon to move up to a 23-15 lead. Hallie Oyer provided a kill to stop the run, and Johnson followed by serving a point won with a kill from Stewart, cutting it to 23-17. The Lady Jeeps claimed the next point, but Waverly came back with two more. Oyer secured the first with another kill and served the next point, which was eventually won on a block from Izzy Smith. Then the Lady Jeeps took the final point for the 25-19 win.
In the second set, neither team could get much more than a one- to two-point lead in the early moments of play. South Webster attempted to pull away, moving up to a 10-7 advantage when Oyer delivered a kill. Bailey Vulgamore served up the next point. The volley was kept alive on a key dig from Faith Thornsberry, and later the point was won on a kill from Johnson, getting Waverly within one, 10-9.
South Webster surged ahead again with a 6-1 run to make the lead 16-10. Then Oyer delivered another kill and went behind the line to serve, rolling off five straight to bring the set to a 16-16 tie. Four of Oyer’s points were won with kills from Stewart. The other was an ace serve. The two teams exchanged a couple of points before the Lady Jeeps pulled away to finish the 25-20 win.
It was a hard fight, but after having chances in the first two sets, the Lady Tigers were able to finish the deal in the third. Waverly pushed out to a 3-1 lead and never trailed, although South Webster was never far behind. A block from Thornsberry, a hard kill from Stewart and a dig from Caris Risner highlighted the early moments as Waverly moved the lead up to 9-4. After South Webster won back-to-back points, Waverly rolled off four straight with Johnson providing a kill and Vulgamore adding a block, 13-6.
The Lady Jeeps fought back, chipping the lead down to two several times. But with Waverly leading 19-17, the Lady Tigers finished the set on a 5-2 run. Stewart added three more kills and an ace serve, Smith also provided an ace serve, and Johnson had the block for the final point of the set, giving the 25-19 win to the Lady Tigers.
The fourth set saw South Webster surge out to a 4-0 lead but Waverly came right back to get within one. The two teams tied at 5 before South Webster grabbed the next two points to go up 7-5. The Lady Tigers took the next three points to secure their only lead. Thornsberry won the first on a block. Smith served the next point. Then Vulgamore and Thornsberry teamed up for a block to give Waverly the 8-7 lead. That ended up being Waverly’s only lead of the set.
The two teams tied at nine, and then the Lady Jeeps began to slowly extend their advantage. Waverly was within one two more times at 14-13 and 19-18. From there, the Lady Jeeps finished the set and the match with six straight points.
Rhodes remained proud of her team, saying, “I’m trying to tell the girls that games like this might be out (of reach) right now, but we have so many different things we can look forward to goal-wise. Waverly hasn’t won a sectional since 2012. Our girls were giving their all out there.”
Waverly (7-7 overall, 5-3 Southern Ohio Conference Division II) will be back in action Tuesday evening at home versus the Portsmouth West Lady Senators and then remain home Thursday to face the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates.
