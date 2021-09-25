Turning turnovers into points in Friday night's football clash, the opportunistic Piketon Redstreaks bolted past the visiting Paint Valley Bearcats in a 43-20 conquest to take over first place alone in the race for the SVC title.
Holding Paint Valley scoreless in the first half, Streaks put up 24 points in the second quarter alone to build a lead they never relinquished. They moved their lead to 31-0 early in the third quarter before Paint Valley could put together a successful scoring drive. That gave the Redstreaks plenty of cushion as they held for the 43-20 win.
Prior to the game, there was a moment of silence for Piketon 1996 graduate Jeremy Henry, who passed away earlier in the week after a battle with Covid-19. A Go Fund Me titled #Henry Strong, created by Kim Moore, was organized on Sept. 18 for medical and living expenses for the family, as both Jeremy and his wife Jami were hospitalized and in ICU care for COVID-19. To donate to the fund, visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ttc3gz-henry-strong . The Henry family and their friends were also requesting continued prayers.
After the moment of silence for the late Jeremy Henry, the entire Piketon football team walked through a tunnel formed by the band and cheerleaders. They were led by the three sons of Jeremy and Jami Henry — Bo, Nolan and Max — who gathered in a brief huddle with the team prior to the kickoff.
On the field, it was a war between two teams aiming to stay in the driver's seat in the hunt for the SVC football title. The Redstreaks are looking to end a 24-year drought, as the last conference crown came in 1997.
Known for their offensive firepower behind the throwing arm and legs of senior quarterback Levi Gullion, it isn't often that Piketon's defense makes headlines. But they did, capitalizing on multiple turnovers.
Yet on a night when it was needed, that's just what the Redstreaks did, coming up with big play after big play on defense. At the half, Piketon was sporting a 24-0 lead, thanks to some very big plays.
All 12 minutes of the first quarter ticked off without either team crossing the goal line. Both looked to strike first, but neither could get through to the goal line.
Paint Valley stopped Piketon's opening drive 11 yards short of the end zone with 9:11 on the clock. Taking over on downs, the Bearcats picked up a pair of first downs, before the Piketon defense forced a punt from Paint Valley senior Cordell Grubb.
That punt saw the Streaks begin their second drive on their own 23-yard line. The Streaks fought their way to the Bearcat 17-yard line where they lost the ball on a fumble. But two plays later, Paint Valley ended up giving the ball back to the Redstreaks on the Paint Valley 29-yard line when Piketon senior Matt Mustard came our of the pile with the ball. Paint Valley's defense held again, limiting Piketon to just four yards on three plays. Gullion's fourth down pass attempt fell short with 1:18 left in the opening quarter.
As the Bearcats began their third drive of the night, the first quarter ended and the second began.
Piketon's defense limited the Bearcats to one first down before recording a stop. Redstreak senior Carter Williams delivered a tackle for loss between incomplete passes that left the Bearcats facing 4th-and-14 on their own 34 yard line. Grubb entered for what appeared to be a punt. Looking to catch the Streaks off guard, Grubb completed a pass to senior Dillon McDonald, who gained 12 yards before he was stopped short of the line to gain by Piketon's Levi Gullion. The short field gave Piketon its first scoring opportunity.
Starting on the Bearcat 46-yard line, Gullion began by completing a 38-yard pass to Johnny Burton. Then he scored on an 8-yard run to get the Redstreaks on the scoreboard, 6-0, with 10:06 left in the half. Paint Valley stopped the conversion try.
It didn't take Piketon long to regain possession. On the first play of Paint Valley's drive, Kydan Potts picked off the pass and returned it 18 yards to the Paint Valley 27-yard line. A penalty pushed the Streaks back 10 yards to the 37-yard line. Levi Gullion's first pass fell incomplete. On the second play of the drive, Gullion took off, covering 37 yards for his second rushing touchdown of the game. The conversion failed, leaving the Redstreaks with a 12-0 advantage with 9:35 on the clock.
The Bearcats followed a drive that looked like it was going to end in a touchdown. But Piketon's defense didn't allow it. From the Piketon 37-yard line, Bearcat quarterback Cavan Cooper unleashed a pass to sophomore Dominque Chambers. It appeared that Chambers was going to go into the end zone untouched, but Piketon senior Camren Loar caught up to him at the 3-yard line. Loar knocked the ball out of Chambers' hands, and Piketon senior Johnny Burton made the recovery with 4:30 left in the second quarter.
Working to get out of the shadow of their own end zone, Gullion started his team with a 17-yard run to get to the 20-yard line. After a a run from Jayden Thacker, Gullion completed passes to Loar and Thacker to get to midfield. Thacker added two more carries, while Gullion completed a pass to Kydan Potts as well. Gullion finally finished the drive with his third rushing touchdown of the night, scoring from 7 yards out. The conversion failed, but Piketon held an 18-0 lead with 1:42 left in the half.
Once again, Carter Williams delivered another defensive change of possession, snagging a long Bearcat pass in Piketon territory and returning it 42 yards to the Paint Valley 19-yard line. Three plays later, Gullion scored from six yards out for his fourth rushing touchdown of the night, making the score 24-0 with 22 seconds in the half.
Rather than chance another turnover, Paint Valley did not attempt to score in those final seconds before the break.
The Bearcats had opening possession to start the second half. But the Redstreaks had other ideas. Paint Valley moved the ball close to midfield with the ground game before Cooper fired a pass into Piketon territory. Redstreak Levi Stanley jumped into the air, intercepting Cooper's pass at the Piketon 36-yard line to the excitement of his teammates.
Three plays later, Gullion aired the ball out to a speedy Johnny Burton. Securing an over-the-shoulder catch, Burton slowed briefly and changed directions to shake a defensive back and went into the end zone for a 64-yard score. With kicker Brandt Thompson sidelined with an injury for the majority of the season, senior lineman Jacob Taylor attempted an extra-point kick and was successful, giving Piketon the 31-0 lead with 8:39 left in the third quarter.
The Bearcats began to find some success on offense when Cooper elected to keep the ball himself and start running. He closed a 7-play, 76-yard drive with a 32-yard rushing touchdown. Cooper then carried the ball for the conversion, trimming the lead to 31-8 with 2:45 left in the third quarter.
Paint Valley had the opportunity to add more points after picking off a Piketon pass at midfield. Four plays later, Cooper scored with a 19-yard run. The conversion attempt was short, making the score 31-14 just eight seconds into the fourth quarter.
Attempting to catch Piketon off guard again, the Bearcats tried an onside kick. But it went out of bounds, giving the Redstreaks the ball at their own 49-yard line. Gullion took the snap and found an opening, scampering 51 yards for his fifth rushing touchdown. The drive took all of 10 seconds, giving PHS the 37-14 lead.
Taylor kicked off to the Bearcats, sending the ball to the 24-yard line. The returner made it 11 yards before losing it on a fumble. Nate Waddell made the recovery for the Streaks, which allowed Piketon to start its final scoring drive on the Paint Valley 35-yard line. After short runs from Alan Austin and Thacker, Gullion broke free for his sixth rushing touchdown of the game, covering 30 yards to make the score 43-14 with 10:11 left to play.
Coming back, Paint Valley put together an 8-play, 74-yard drive, ending when Cooper completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Grubb with 6:04 on the clock, 43-20. The conversion pass fell incomplete.
Piketon worked to use up as much clock as possible before Gullion booted a 46-yard punt that pinned the Bearcats at their own 5-yard line with 2:54 to play. Paint Valley ran four plays before running out of time, allowing the Streaks to take a 43-20 victory.
After the game, Piketon coach Tyler Gullion asked his players if they knew why they scored 43 points.
The three Henry boys — Bo, Nolan and Max — who led the Redstreaks onto the field had a suggestion for the varsity football team just before they left the huddle prior to the opening kickoff.
Then Gullion said, “Remember, one of them said, ‘You need to score 43 points because that’s how old our dad is.’ We did it for Jeremy. This was a big win for us, probably the biggest win since 2012."
In the win, the Redstreaks scored at will when senior quarterback Levi Gullion found a crease created by his blocking teammates, which included linemen Alex and Tre Jenkins, Hunter McComas, Gabe Lamerson, and Dawson Montgomery, along with running back Jayden Thacker. But the Streaks had more trouble in short yardage scoring situations, as well as on two-point conversion tries. But that left the final score standing at 43.
"There was a reason we didn't make that last conversion," said Coach Gullion. "I still wish we had gotten a couple of two-point conversions earlier in the game today, but it was is a special win."
Piketon won the turnover battle 6-2, coming up with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Senior Carter Williams was the beneficiary of one of those picks.
"We watched so much film that we knew everything they were going to do. We just came out sharp and stayed sharp," said Williams. "That felt awesome. I was running with all my guys and I thought I was going to get all the way to the end zone. But they got me."
Piketon's defense limited Paint Valley to 62 rush yards and 49 pass yards in the opening half.
"We showed that we can stop the run tonight," said Williams. "I think about it a lot of people need to realize that."
Coach Gullion talked about the defensive change, saying, "We've been improving every week. We have a new defense. In that first half, they (our guys) did great job, and we got turnovers. We haven't been getting turnovers all year. But we got them tonight."
Paint Valley's halftime adjustments included having Cooper run the ball more, which he did effectively, having 12 carries for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the second half, after just 22 yards on 8 carries in the first half.
Cooper was outpaced by Gullion, who had 17 carries for 204 yards and 6 touchdowns. Gullion completed 13 of 19 passes for 204 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 pick. Burton was the leading receiver with 8 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The success of the offense begins with the offensive line, which includes Dawson Montgomery (left tackle), Gabe Lamerson (left guard), Tre Jenkins (center), Alex Jenkins (right guard), and Hunter McComas (right tackle). McComas is the lone senior on the line.
"This is huge win. It was a war for us to win this game. We thought about this game since last year," said McComas, recalling the 56-19 loss the Redstreaks suffered at Paint Valley in the second week of a COVID-shortened 2020 season.
"They really put it on us last year, and it just feels good to get them at our place," said Alex Jenkins.
The linemen are more than willing to do their job for the betterment of the team.
"It means the world," said McComas, referring to the statistics the offensive playmakers are accumulating. "I'm so glad to be one of the people up front. These guys are my best friends, so it's great for them to produce and lead how they are."
Piketon was the top team in the Division V Region 19 standings this past week, compiled by the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and the Redstreaks will likely remain at the top this week by improving to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in SVC play. The Streaks have also found themselves in the top 10 for Division V in the Associated Press poll. They were ranked eighth in the first poll, released on Sept. 13, and moved to seventh in the poll announced on Sept. 20.
Piketon is aiming to play at home Friday night for the homecoming game. However, an opponent will need to be found, as the Southeastern Panthers are not coming south due to being in quarantine.
