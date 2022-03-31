Taking the mound for the first time this year, Waverly junior Peyton Harris spun a five-inning no-hitter as the Tigers defeated the Northwest Mohawks 11-0 Wednesday evening in front of the home crowd.
In the five-inning no hit effort, Harris struck out three batters and walked just one.
"I'm very proud of starting pitcher Peyton Harris for pounding the zone," said Waverly Coach Jeff Noble after Wednesday's win. "Last night (March 29), we walked 15 — tonight, only one."
The offense was clicking for the Tigers as well.
Alex Boles, Jase Hurd, Creed Smith and Hunter Hauck all went 2-for-2 from the plate. Boles had a double, 1 RBI and a pair of stolen bases, while Hurd collected 3 RBIs.
J.T. Barnett was 1-2, collecting 2 RBIs, while Dawson Shoemaker was 1-2 with a double and an RBI. Peyton Harris helped his own cause by going 1-3 from the plate with 2 RBIs.
"It was a great day for baseball at Tigertown, as the bats stayed hot and we ran the bases aggressively," said Noble.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. After traveling to Minford on Friday, the Tigers will return home Monday for a game against South Webster.
