The Tigers met the Tigers in the Waverly Downtown gymnasium Thursday night for a Division II sectional final. After a slow and shaky start to begin the ballgame, the Waverly Tigers took the lead early in the second quarter and never looked back, as they downed the Marietta Tigers 61-42 to win a sectional title.
“I just think we were trying a little too hard. In the beginning, our effort was good. We just missed shots. We looked a little dead legged early. When you get up for a game like this, you start off and burn your legs pretty quick. We were able to have a pretty good second quarter. Defensively, we played pretty well. We were able to score,” said Waverly had coach Travis Robertson.
“We were hoping the pace of the game would wear them (Marietta) down. We didn’t think they played too many games where they got up and down and we wanted to make sure we played as fast as possible, especially early, and I think it played into our favor,” added Robertson.
It was a struggle early on, as Waverly missed their first five shots of the contest; while on the other end, Marietta started the game hitting four of five shots, taking an 8-0 lead with 4:51 left to play in the first.
Waverly then used a 12-6 run to end the quarter, behind a pair of triples from Gage Wheeler, as they cut the Marietta lead to 14-12 after the first quarter.
Marietta then scored an early bucket in the second to go up 16-12, but with 6:13 left to play in the half, Wheeler dialed in from long distance for the third time to give Waverly their first lead of the night 17-16.
Waverly then connected on back-to-back baskets, giving them a 21-16 lead and forcing Marietta to burn a timeout. Waverly then went up 28-18 with 2:05 to go in the half, before Zeke Brown threw down a two-handed slam to give Waverly a 30-18 lead with under a minute left. Wheeler then scored his 12th point of the night on a putback basket, as time was running down in the half, blowing the game more open to give Waverly a 32-19 lead at the half.
“When they go box-in-one, it’s going to clog the lane for Trey (Robertson), especially when he’s not shooting from the perimeter well. But the best thing was our other kids were able to pick it up. Gage (Wheeler) made some shots. Mark (Stulley) did a good job getting the ball where it needed to be, Zeke (Brown), in the first half, just came out and went after the ball. He was rebounding and finishing at the rim. When you get him (Zeke) doing that, that’s why were able to go into halftime with a 14 to 15 point lead.”
Trey Robertson went on a personal 7-0 run to begin the third quarter, as he gave the Tigers a 39-19 lead with 6:19 to play. Waverly would take a 49-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Waverly would then lead 53-31 with 5:30 left to play in the game and 59-38 with 2:35 left. Both teams would sub for the last two minutes of the game, as Waverly would go on to win 61-42 over Marietta.
“I like to say there’s been a few teams we’ve played this year that haven’t been guarded how we guard, and it’s an adjustment. Kids that are willing to get up in you and defensively pressure you, willing to sprint in rotations, and try to make up an extra step, it makes things difficult on people. That’s what we’ve hung our hats on the last few years. So the kids have bought in, and they’ve did a good job of trying to defend.”
Statistically Waverly was 27-of-55 from the floor, hitting four triples and going 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. The Tigers moved the ball well throughout the night, assisting on 19 of those shots. Waverly also pulled down 27 rebounds and came away with seven steals. Waverly turned Marietta over 15 times while only committing seven.
Robertson led the Tigers with 19 points and eight assists. Brown scored 16 points along with four assists. Wheeler hit three trifectas, scoring nine points, while Will Futhey scored eight points along with a team high six rebounds. Mark Stulley scored seven points, while Hudson Kelly rounded out the scoring with two.
Waverly will now meet a rather familiar team, Sheridan, as this will be the third time in the last four years they’ve met in the district semifinals with each team splitting in the previous two meetings.
“Looking ahead. I thought Sheridan may be the best team in our district physically. They’re deep and all about 6-2 or 6-3 and will run with us. We’re going to have to bring a better game than we did tonight. We didn’t play well in the first quarter — our effort was good. Second quarter — we played well. Third quarter — I thought we were decent. Fourth quarter — we slacked off a bit. These guys are probably looking at me like I’m crazy and upset with them, and yelling at them. But when you get to this point in the year and play a team like Sheridan, you can’t have letdowns. It has to be four quarters of your best and trying to create good habits.”
The Tigers will welcome the Generals next Thursday at 7 p.m.
