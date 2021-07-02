Two Pike County softball players, who have been given the opportunity to represent their schools and travel programs out of Waverly, Ohio, will play in the National All-American games.
Megan Whitley (Western High School) and Hannah Felts (Eastern High School) may attend school in opposite ends of the county, but both will have the unique experience of playing with other softball athletes from around the nation.
The 2021 Summer All-American Games, through the organization Softball Youth, are being held in five different locations in the United States, including Reno-Tahoe, Nevada; Elizabethtown, Kentucky; Round Rock, Texas; Salisbury, Maryland; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Each location offers a four-day event. Hannah Felts will be playing at Elizabethtown, Kentucky, from July 29 through August 1, while Megan Whitley will be playing at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from August 12 through August 15.
According to information on the organization’s website (softballyouth.com), all athletes are grouped by high school graduation year. There will be no more than 12 athletes on a roster, and they are balanced by position. Players can also request to play with friends who are attending. Players will receive rosters and schedules five to seven days before the event. Teams are coached by former and current collegiate athletes, Softball Youth entrusted staff and high-level travel and high school coaches.
Biographies for both Hannah Felts and Megan Whitley, who play with the Ohio Passion travel softball organization, were provided by Brian Felts, father of Hannah, who is also a coach.
Megan Whitley is the 14-year-old daughter of Joshua and Jessica Whitley. She is entering her freshman year at Western High School, where she participates in volleyball, cheerleading, and softball. She is an All-A honor roll student.
Megan is a club volleyball player for Spiketown based out of Chillicothe. She started her softball career at the age of 3 and has continually grown her skills. She played one year of travel softball for Buckeye Breeze 12u. She is in her second year playing for Ohio Passion 13u — Garrison based out of Waverly. Her primary positions are pitching, shortstop and center field.
Offensively, she currently has a .292 batting average and leads the team in walks. The southpaw’s pitching record this year is 2-2 with a 3.182 ERA (Earned Run Average). She has faced 105 batters this year with 28 strikeouts. Megan is proud and honored to represent her Passion family, her school, and county in the All-American Games in August at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She would like to thank everyone who has donated in helping make her dream and passion a reality.
Hannah Felts is the 15-year-old daughter of Susie and Brian Felts. She is a proud Eastern Eagle class of 2024 and three-year starter of Ohio Passion 05 based out of Waverly. Hannah is a three-year World Series All Star game selection and a long time student of Tony Peeples (Peeps Palace, Ashland, Ky).
Hannah is also a varsity cheerleader and team mentor of the Ohio Passion 05 Little Sisters program. She is supported by and amazing team of young ladies from Pike, Ross and Scioto counties along with a knowledgeable coaching staff (Lemaster, Corcoran & Lawson).
Hannah is extremely proud to represent her school and travel program as a first-year 16U selection to the All American Games in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. This berth is given by a community of softball coaches for prospective collegiate athletes and youth leadership. Hannah has had an amazing 2.70 ERA (Earned Run Average), as a first year 16U playing an A/B class schedule in one of the most talented regions in the nation.
“Please join me in in congratulating both young ladies for earning the opportunity to represent our county on a national scale,” said Felts.
