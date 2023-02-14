Winning your regular season finale on senior night is a great way to send the graduating class out.
The Piketon Redstreaks did that Saturday for seniors Owen Armstrong and Jayden Thacker as they defeated the visiting McClain Tigers 64-54.
Piketon surged out to an early 14-6 lead after the opening quarter. Garrett Legg led the scoring attack with six points in the opening frame, followed by Brent McGuire and Gabe Lamerson with four points each.
The Redstreaks continued to build their advantage in the second quarter. Six different players combined to score 16 points. McGuire led with four, followed by Bo Henry and Lamerson with three points each. Legg, Armstrong and Declan Davis all had a bucket. Defensively, Piketon limited McClain to 10 points, extending the margin to 30-16.
Coming out of the break, both teams had their highest scoring outputs in the third quarter. The Redstreaks generated 19 points, led by McGuire, who had eight. Thacker connected on a pair of three pointers, while Legg added three points on a bucket and a free throw. Henry also had a basket. McClain scored 21 points. Piketon’s lead was 49-37.
The Redstreaks had a very successful effort at the foul line in the final quarter, hitting 11-of-17 to keep themselves ahead. Henry and McGuire each had a basket as well to bring the total to 15 points. The Tigers generated 17, as the Redstreaks completed the 64-54 win.
Piketon was led in scoring by McGuire, who finished with 20 points, followed by Legg with 15. For McClain, Andrew Potts was the only player in double figures, ending his night with 21.
The Redstreaks ended the regular season at 7-15 overall with the win. They finished Scioto Valley Conference play at 4-10 after dropping a 69-48 game at Westfall on Friday, Feb. 10.
To open Division III tournament play, the Piketon Redstreaks will travel to Westfall to face the Mustangs on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional final on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
McClain 54 @ Piketon 64
MHS — 6 10 21 17 — 54
PHS — 14 16 19 15 — 64
MCCLAIN (54) — Seth Weller 2 0 2-2 6, Drake Stapleton 1 0 0-0 2, Jordan Bell 1 2 0-0 8, Riley Cummins 1 0 0-2 2, Owen Sykes 2 0 0-0 4, Josiah Burdett 3 1 0-0 9, Andrew Potts 8 0 5-8 21, Jayden Allison 1 0 0-1 2, TOTALS 19 3 7-13 54.
PIKETON (64) — Weston Bloss 1 0 2-2 4, Brent McGuire 3 3 5-11 20, Jayden Thacker 0 2 0-0 6, Garrett Legg 5 0 5-10 15, Declan Davis 1 0 3-4 5, Gabe Lamerson 3 0 1-2 7, Bo Henry 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 15 6 16-29 64.
