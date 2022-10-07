Waverly made quick work of the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks in Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball action Thursday night, winning 3-0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-9).
Waverly's serving paved the way to a huge lead in the opening set. After the Lady Tigers won the initial point, Sydney Johnson began a serving run of seven more points, opening up an 8-0 lead. Along the way, Kelli Stewart leveled three kills and Hallie Oyer added two. Johnson also had a pair of aces. After Oak Hill won a point, Oyer provided another kill and served three more points, opening a 12-1 lead. The Lady Oaks took the next point. Waverly claimed the following point and Izzy Smith served six in a row, including three aces, to increase the lead to 19-2. Bailey Vulgamore provided two blocks and a kill to nab the other three points, of the run, for Waverly. After trading points through the next several servers, Johnson provided the final point of the set for Waverly in the 25-7 win.
Smith had Waverly's longest serving run of the second set, producing five in a row with four of those being aces, to help her team out to a 9-2 advantage. Much of the rest of the set saw the two teams trade points and short runs. Faith Thornsberry got in on a block with Vulgamore, Stewart had three more kills and two aces, Johnson added two kills, and Vulgamore had one, completing the 25-15 win.
The third set was more like the first where Waverly powered ahead with several long scoring runs. Oyer claimed the first point with a kill, giving the serve to Johnson for four more points using kills from Oyer and Stewart, 5-0. After the Lady Oaks claimed their first point of the set, it was four more for Waverly with Stewart providing three of those. The teams then traded points through the next few servers until Vulgamore delivered a kill to make it 11-4. Then Stewart began a serving run of six points, using kills from Vulgamore, Johnson and Thornsberry to help push the lead to 17-4. The teams traded points again up to 20-9. Then Johnson leveled her final kill and served four more for the 25-9 win to complete the 3-0 sweep.
"All season our team has been playing down to the level of our competition. Tonight we started playing our game in the second and third sets. That's the biggest positive for the night," Waverly coach Aleah Rhodes said. We haven't lost a game in a while. We're staying on it and staying on track."
Between the Waverly junior varsity and varsity victories, the future of the Waverly volleyball program was recognized as the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade teams were introduced.
"It was cool to honor our youth program tonight. It was nice to have them all together in one place," Rhodes said. "There is some good talent coming up."
Waverly will travel to Washington Court House for an non-league match Monday before returning home to take on the Eastern Eagles Tuesday evening. The regular season finishes on Thursday with a road game at Portsmouth West.
