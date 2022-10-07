Izzy Smith set - Oak Hill

Waverly senior Izzy Smith sets the ball up for a teammate to kill during Thursday night's 3-0 win over Oak Hill. Smith leads Waverly in ace serves and assists. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Waverly made quick work of the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks in Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball action Thursday night, winning 3-0 (25-7, 25-15, 25-9).

Waverly's serving paved the way to a huge lead in the opening set. After the Lady Tigers won the initial point, Sydney Johnson began a serving run of seven more points, opening up an 8-0 lead. Along the way, Kelli Stewart leveled three kills and Hallie Oyer added two. Johnson also had a pair of aces. After Oak Hill won a point, Oyer provided another kill and served three more points, opening a 12-1 lead. The Lady Oaks took the next point. Waverly claimed the following point and Izzy Smith served six in a row, including three aces, to increase the lead to 19-2. Bailey Vulgamore provided two blocks and a kill to nab the other three points, of the run, for Waverly. After trading points through the next several servers, Johnson provided the final point of the set for Waverly in the 25-7 win.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments