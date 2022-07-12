Brescia signees, Kylie Smith and Gracelyn Coggins, were selected to participate in the Southeast All-American Showcase in Savannah, Georgia, this year along with their coaching counterpart, Coach Shaun Soderling.
The Southeast All-American Soccer Showcase featured top-quality talent from the Class of 2022-2024, which includes both high school and club soccer players from across the U.S. featuring 72 players (36 boys, 36 girls) divided into two teams: Team Stars and Team Stripes.
“Being selected for this game is something that I feel really honored to be a part of. I know the competition is tough, but I’m looking forward to playing against some of the best players in the country,” said Kylie Smith prior to the event. Smith played soccer for the Waverly Lady Tigers during her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.
Smith joins another former Waverly player, Michaela Rhoads, as a member of the Brescia University women’s soccer team. Rhoads will begin her sophomore season as a defender after starting all throughout her freshman season for the Bearcats.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play, and I can’t wait to see how the other All Americans play,” said Gracelyn Coggins prior to the event. “I love working with other players and improving my skills any way that I can. I am very excited to meet new people and connect over something we all love.”
“We at Southeast All-American Sports are excited to have Coach Soderling back for the 2022 Southeast All-American Showcase on June 9-11 in Savannah, Georgia. His contagious, positive energy makes the experience much more special to the players,” said Tyler Pineda, Founder and CEO of Southeast All-American Sports.
“We also look forward to seeing Brescia University commits Kylie Smith and Gracelyn Coggins out of Tennessee on the pitch. Those in attendance or watching live online will see a glimpse of the future of ‘The Sisterhood’. Coach Soderling has made his presence known with #TeamStripes, and we are excited to see him coach the players this week!”
“I’m beyond honored to have been selected for the second year in a row to coach Team Stripes at the Southeast All-American game,” said Shaun Soderling.
“Coaching last year was really helpful to allow prospective student athletes to get the opportunity to train with me and get a feel of what it’s like to be a member of the Brescia Women’s Soccer team, and we saw a jump in our prospects because of being involved at the SEAA game. This year is even better, as having Kylie and Gracelyn playing allows those in the games to have a chance to see what type of talent is choosing Brescia as the next destination in their career.”
For more updates on Brescia women’s soccer, visit BresciaBearcats.com. The first game on the 2022 fall schedule is at Goshen, Indiana.
