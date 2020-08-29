Waverly High School Football Team 2020 — First Row: Blaise Reader, Will Futhey, Aiden Diehl, Jaxson Poe, Phoenix Wolf, Mark Stulley, Haydn' Shanks, Spencer Pollard, Andrew Welch, Zeke Brown, Brock Adams. Second Row: Wyatt Crabtree, J.T. Barnett, Michael Davis, Penn Morrison, Dawson Shoemaker, Jacob Sherrick, Ben Flanders, Zak Green, Peyton Harris, Wade Futhey. Third Row: Cody Helton, Austin Topping, Keith Doughman, Jacob Crisp, Chris Rollins, Jake Taylor, Cai Marquez, Brady Anderson, Jace Hurd, Braydon Leeth, Ty Evans. Fourth Row: Brandon McGuinn, Jamison Morton, Dylan Smith, Laine Johnson, Gavin Claytor, Hudson Kelly, Logan Long, Jake Schrader, Calvin Tolliver, Jace Gecowets. Fifth Row: Keagan Smith, Davey Adkins, Tanner Nichols, Isaiah Robinson, Caden Arrowood, Wyatt Dimit, Creed Smith, Dakota Leedy, William Madden, Cody Colburn, Nate Welsh. Sixth Row: Devon McGuinn, Tyler Malone, Braden Horsley, Kolten Lansing, Josh Vanhouten, Brandon Trego, Justin Williams, Savannah Johnson. Seventh Row: Assistant Coach Ferdie Marquez, Assistant Coach Daniel Sand, Assistant Coach Jason Bolin, Head Coach Chris Crabtree, Assistant Coach Zach Smith, Assistant Coach Jacob Knight, Assistant Coach Jordan Belt.
