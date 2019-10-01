Eastern senior Andrew Cochenour has closed out his high school golf career after competing in the Division III district golf tournament at the Elks Country Club on Monday.
Cochenour finished in a tie for 13th individually with three other golfers. He shot 85 (43, 42) in the 18-hole competition to finish in the top quarter of the field.
In order to qualify, Eastern competed in the Division III sectional at Franklin Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 25. There Cochenour finished fifth overall with an 89 (48, 41) to qualify for the district tournament as an individual. In both the Division II and Division III sectionals, the top five teams and top five individuals, who are not on a qualifying team, get to advance to district competition.
As a team in sectional competition, the Eagles finished 11th with a score of 514. Behind Cochenour were Errol Hesson at 141 (69, 72), Jaxon Collins at 142 (68, 74), Trenten Brown at 142 (71, 71) and Jacob Overly at 150 (72, 78). Cochenour was the only senior on the Eastern roster this year.
