WELLSTON — The Piketon Lady Redstreaks got behind and could not battle back against Wellston right-hander Hannah Potts, losing 6-0 in the Division III sectional final Thursday afternoon in Wellston.
Camryn Campbell took the loss, giving up six runs, only two earned, on three hits while striking out five.
Piketon only mustered two hits with Kaylee Maynard and Grace Hauck both coming up with singles.
In the bottom of the first inning, Wellston tried to jump on top early, but Campbell induced an infield flyout, and a fielder’s choice left the bases full of Lady Rockets without a run scoring.
In the top of the second inning, a lead off hit by Kaylee Maynard went to waste as Potts struck out the side leaving Maynard standing on first base.
In the bottom half of the inning, a hit batsman and fielder’s choice set up the Lady Rockets with a runner in scoring position with two outs. That was when a routine ground ball turned into trouble. The throw was errant, allowing Bailey Potts, who was on second, to scamper around third to home and give Wellston a 1-0 lead.
The next batter hit a fly ball to center field that was misjudged by the center fielder and bounced off her glove, allowing Maddy Childers to score and putting Wellston up 2-0 through two innings.
In the top of third frame, Piketon found a chink in the defense’s armor. Grace Hauck led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, she advanced to second on a groundout. Natalie Cooper reached via an error, and Kyndall Carroll drew a walk to load the bases. But Hannah Potts fought back with one of her 19 strikeouts to end the threat.
The modest two-run lead stayed in place until the fifth inning when Wellston scored three runs. Bailey Potts and Chloe Burgett picked up RBIs. Hannah Potts, Allison Kilgour and McKenna Eberts all scored in the inning. Wellston added another run in the sixth inning.
Piketon ends the year with a record of 12-15 overall. In Scioto Valley Conference play, the Lady Redstreaks were 3-11. Wellston advances to the district semifinal to face Coal Grove on Monday evening at Unioto High School at approximately 6 p.m.
