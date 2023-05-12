WELLSTON — The Piketon Lady Redstreaks got behind and could not battle back against Wellston right-hander Hannah Potts, losing 6-0 in the Division III sectional final Thursday afternoon in Wellston.

Camryn Campbell took the loss, giving up six runs, only two earned, on three hits while striking out five.


