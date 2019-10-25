In the game of volleyball, momentum can be your friend or your enemy. For the first two sets of Wednesday night's district semifinal battle between Eastern and Waterford, that proved true.
Waterford ultimately won the match 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-12), but the Lady Eagles had their chances in the first two sets, as the teams battled to take the momentum. Eventually, the Lady Wildcats gained that momentum late, leading to the match sweep. With the win, Waterford returns to Jackson Saturday afternoon to face South Webster for a Division IV district championship.
"I think coming into the game, we came in fighting. We came in with confidence, had intensity, and a fire to us. We battled with them for two sets," said Eastern coach Chelsea Howard. "It was just minor things not clicking, but we were working our hardest to make up mistakes with effort. I saw a lot of hustle and heart out there in those first moments; they wanted to fight and win, and they weren’t willing to give up anything without that fight."
In the opening set, the teams tied at 1-1 and 2-2 before Eastern put together a short run on Mackenzie Greene's serve to go up 7-4. At that point, Waterford took a timeout to regroup, and the set remained close. The two teams tied at 9 and 13 on a series of short runs. Once Waterford pushed ahead 15-13, the Lady Wildcats did not trail again. Eastern stayed within two points up to 18-16, before Waterford closed out the set with a 7-2 run to win 25-18.
"We got a little rattled on a few mistakes in serve receive that weren’t typical for us and just let our confidence slip at times to a good team. We handled the atmosphere well, for it being a big game in a good high intensity atmosphere, which is something we’ve worked on," said Howard. "We came out set one, talked well, and moved well. I think we just had a hard time getting things going and running that quick offense we needed tonight."
The second set was more of the same. The two teams tied at 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13 before the Lady Wildcats put together a run of four points to go up 16-13. Eastern junior Skylar White produced a save to win a point for her team and regain some of that momentum. The Lady Eagles followed it with a run to get back within one, 18-17. Waterford tried to move ahead again, but a crucial dig from Tinlie Riley and a block from White produced another big point, 19-18. The Lady Eagles followed with a 3-1 run, briefly moving ahead 21-20. Waterford broke through to tie it before the Lady Eagles moved ahead for the final time on a dig from libero Samantha "Gracey" Turner and a kill from Andee Lester 22-21. The Lady Wildcats tied it again and won the final three points with Riley Schweikert serving to take the 25-22 win.
Waterford started with the serve and won the first three points of the third set. A kill from Skylar White stopped the run. Then White served a point with Addison Cochenour producing a kill to pull the Lady Eagles within one, 3-2. The Lady Wildcats won the next point, giving the serve to Schweikert again, and she produced the biggest run of the game. Schweikert served her team all the way up to a 14-2 lead before Eastern senior Katie Newsome was able to record a kill to stop it. Waterford added three more points to go up 17-3. Then Addison Cochenour made a play to give the serve to Mackenzie Greene, who helped produce Eastern's final run. Greene fired across six straight points, including a pair of aces, to get her team within seven, 17-10. The Lady Wildcats bounced back to finish the set with a pair of short runs, closing out the 25-12 win to take the set.
The Lady Eagles will be losing three seniors to graduation, leaving a trio of spots to be filled.
"We will be losing Katie Newsome, an outside hitter, and two defensive players — Mackenzie Green, our defensive specialist, and Gracey Turner, our libero," said Howard. "We will have some shoes to fill next season with losing a four-year varsity player (Katie), who leads in serve receives and kills this season, one of our leading servers (Mackenzie), and our captain libero (Gracey), who is our little heart on the court."
In the district semifinal loss, Newsome led the way in kills with 10, Greene served 16-for-16 with a pair of aces, and Turner was 15-for-17 in serve receive with five digs.
"I’m excited for this junior class who will come in as my seniors next year. We have some good leaders in this class. Of the five going into this season, we only had two with varsity experience. But after this season, they all have grown and learned so much that I believe all five will be crucial parts of our success next year," said Howard.
"Skylar (White) and Andee (Lester) came in this year as my only two with varsity time from last year, and they just really pushed to play their roles this year and be leaders. They work hard every day in the gym, and on the court, they will come in big next year in the vocal part of the game. Then Chloe (Dixon), Tiffany (Burkitt) and Tinlie (Riley) were all fresh faces this season, who I believe are really starting to grow into their positions. They all filled some new roles this year and learned so much that will really help them coming into next season. It’s a big class, and maybe still a little unknown, but I believe after this year of growth these girls will make some big strides next season."
White finished with 7 kills, 1 block, 9 digs and 12 assists. She was also 8-for-8 serving. Lester had 4 kills, 1 block and 1 ace serve. Riley added a pair of digs, Burkitt had another, and Dixon had 2 kills.
"I will be returning nine players to the varsity team next year, including my three junior varsity players I brought up for tournament time. This is the biggest group coming back we’ve had for a few years. We had a young, inexperienced team this season," said Howard. "I see so much passion and heart in this sophomore and freshman class that I can’t wait to see more of. The junior varsity group had a great season and grew so much in this new league, which I believe has them prepared to fill some roles next season."
Addison Cochenour was the lone sophomore who played and started for the varsity team full time. She had 8 assists, 4 kills, and 4 digs.
"My lone full-time varsity sophomore, Addison Cochenour, really earned her spot this year," said Howard. "She came in to take a difficult role on as a sophomore, but really developed throughout the season. I believe Addison will play a key role for us next season with this year under her belt."
Eastern ends the year with an overall record of 7-18 and a Southern Ohio Conference Division II record of 3-13. The Lady Eagles played in a lot of close games through the year in the first year of playing in the big school side of the league.
