“I loved our intensity. I loved our effort, and we lacked that in our last game. So I challenged them a little bit in our last few practices, and I told them we’re too good of a team to have a performance like we did at West, and the girls responded. You love to see it when they’re sharing the basketball and enjoying each other on the floor. That’s when you know you’re doing well,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield during a postgame interview after the Lady Tigers defeated the visiting Oak Hill Lady Oaks Monday night. The Tigers were 26-of-43 from the field and had 15 assists as they defeated the Oaks 71-41.
“That just proved we were sharing it. I thought we were making that one extra pass. I talked about it before. Sometimes it’s a really good shot, but if you make the extra pass, it’s a great shot,” said Bonifield. “We talked about that, and I’d have to nitpick to find one. I thought we took great shots all night long, and that shows in our shooting percentage.”
Kelli Stewart gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead midway through the first quarter after an old-fashioned three-point play. Oak Hill then made it 7-4, before Stewart scored on a steal and bucket to cap off a 4-0 run, giving the Tigers an 11-4 lead with 3:14 to go in the opening quarter. Waverly then pushed the lead to 18-7 after the first quarter.
After back-to-back trifectas from Ava Little and Delaney Tackett, the Tigers took a 29-9 lead with 4:34 to play in the half. Waverly would then lead 37-14 at the half.
Stewart, Little, and Bailey Vulgamore added baskets in the third quarter as Waverly took a 54-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
“That’s been our recipe right now with Sarah Thompson being out,” said Bonifield. “We’re really relying on those three (Stewart, Little and Vulgamore) and having everyone else chip in and do what they do for us. That’s DT(Delaney Tackett) knocking down threes (three-point shots), and Morgan (Crabtree) making shots when she has to, but also just being a defender that we can rely on to make the other point guard work. Caris (Risner) gave us some good minutes off the bench as well as Aubree Fraley and Aerian Tackett. I loved the way we played tonight, a true team win.”
Caris Risner, Morgan Crabtree, Aubree Fraley and Aerian Tackett got into the scoring column in the fourth quarter as the Tigers defeated the Oaks 71-41 for their fifth win of the season.
Statistically Stewart led the Tigers with 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Little scored 18 points along with two assists, while Vulgamore also reached double figures scoring 15 points and had sven rebounds and seven assists. Caris Risner scored five points, while Morgan Crabtree, Aubree Fraley, and Aerian Tackett each scored two points.
Oak Hill was led by Chloe Chambers who scored 21 points and had eight rebounds. Baylee Howell scored nine points for the Oaks.
The Tigers outrebounded Oak Hill 25-18 and forced 15 turnovers. Waverly was 16-of-21 from the charity stripe and Oak Hill was 3-11. Both teams each hit 5 threes in the game. Next up the Tigers will travel to Zane Trace on Thursday to face the Pioneers.
“I think you have to come out with that same intensity and play with that same defensive pressure. When we bring our defense we’re one tough team, so hopefully we pack our defense and go on the road,” said Bonifield. “Zane Trace is always kinda a tough atmosphere to play in, and (if we) bring that (defense) with us, we should be in good shape.”
