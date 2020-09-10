Splitting a pair of games this past week, the Waverly Tigers moved their overall record to 3-3.
On Tuesday evening for senior night, the Tigers suffered a 2-1 defeat to the visiting Minford Falcons.
Coach Luke McAllister said his Tigers scored first about 10 minutes into the match, as junior Caleb Boyer capitalized on an assist from junior Keagan Smith. That 1-0 lead held through the half.
Then Minford’s Zane Miller delivered both the tying and go-ahead goals in the second half.
For Waverly, goalie Aaron Haynes recorded 11 saves.
The Tigers bounced back with a 3-0 road win at Miami Trace Thursday evening.
It took nearly one half of play for the Tigers to break through the Panther defense. Caleb Boyer delivered the first goal with about a minute left on the clock, using an assist from junior Britton Kritzwiser.
Waverly held that 1-0 lead until about 25 minutes remained in the contest. This time Boyer provided an assist, giving junior Adam Pyzik the opportunity to score and increase the lead to 2-0. Pyzik then assisted junior Caleb Adkins in scoring the final goal of the 3-0 win with three minutes left in the game.
Goalkeeper Aaron Haynes finished his night with four saves.
The Tigers will take on Northwest at home on Tuesday evening, Sept. 15 at around 7:30 p.m.
