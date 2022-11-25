For the second night in a row, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks used their depth and athleticism for a quick start on the basketball court.
Piketon squared off with Eastern Tuesday night on the Western High School basketball court in the 6 p.m. game of the SVC/SOC Tip Off Classic. There the Lady Redstreaks pushed out to a double-digit lead after one quarter en route to a 55-33 win over the Lady Eagles.
Four of Piketon's five starters scored in the opening quarter, led by Addison Johnson with five points. Jazzlyn Lamerson produced four points, Natalie Cooper chipped in with three and Kennedy Jenkins also had a bucket. Off the bench, Abrial Johnson connected on a triple, as PHS moved ahead 17-7. For Eastern, Laken Gullett scored five points and Hannah Allen had a basket.
Lamerson led the charge for the Lady Redstreaks in the second quarter, generating seven of her team's 17 points. Jenkins contributed two more baskets, Cooper connected on three free throws, and Isabella Dean connected on a triple. For Eastern, Cylie Weaver generated all four points. At the break, Piketon led 34-11.
Coming out of the break, Lamerson led the Lady Streaks again by scoring six of her team's 11 in the third quarter. Jenkins had a basket, Cooper connected on two free throws, and Maddy Hale added one freebie. For Eastern, Madison Shuler hit a trey and Olivia Logan added a basket. Going to the final quarter, Piketon led 45-16.
The final quarter was the best for the Lady Eagles, as they put up 17 points. Shuler and Kelsey Helphenstine each had four points, while Weaver, Gullett and Allen hit one triple apiece. For Piketon, Danika Ritchie produced six points, while Laney Brown and Brooklynn Birkhimer had one bucket each.
In the 55-33 win, Piketon was led in scoring by Lamerson with 17 points. She was followed by Jenkins and Cooper with eight points each. Nine Lady Redstreaks scored in all. For Eastern, Weaver and Shuler both produced seven points to lead the way.
Piketon is scheduled to play its home opener Saturday evening versus Westfall at 6 p.m. Then the Lady Redstreaks will continue Scioto Valley Conference play on Tuesday at Southeastern at 6 p.m. Eastern will start Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Monday evening with a road game at Portsmouth West at 6 p.m. The Lady Eagles will then head to Oak Hill Thursday evening at 6 p.m.
PHS - 17 17 11 10 - 55
EHS - 7 4 5 17 - 33
PIKETON (55) — Kennedy Jenkins 4 0 0-0 8, Addison Johnson 0 1 2-2 5, Isabella Dean 0 1 0-0 3, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 1 0-0 3, Laney Brown 1 0 0-0 2; Danika Ritchie 3 0 0-0 6, Jazzlyn Lamerson 8 0 1-2 17, Olivia Farmer 0 0 0-0 0, Maddy Hale 0 0 1-2 1, Sadie Bear 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Cooper 1 0 6-9 8, Brooklynn Birkhimer 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 3 10-15 55.
