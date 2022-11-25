For the second night in a row, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks used their depth and athleticism for a quick start on the basketball court. 

Piketon squared off with Eastern Tuesday night on the Western High School basketball court in the 6 p.m. game of the SVC/SOC Tip Off Classic. There the Lady Redstreaks pushed out to a double-digit lead after one quarter en route to a 55-33 win over the Lady Eagles. 


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments