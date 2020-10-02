In a battle between two Pike County teams searching for a victory, only one could come out a winner.
Suffering through a string of losses, the Eastern Lady Eagles broke through their drought with a 3-2 victory over in-county opponent Piketon on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 26.
Originally, the date was reserved for the Pike County Quad varsity volleyball tournament, but COVID-19 restrictions meant that all four teams could not play each other in the same location on the same day. So, Piketon and Eastern battled each other.
The match was competitive from beginning to end with Eastern holding off Piketon 26-24 in the opening set. The Lady Eagles pushed their advantage to 2-0 by claiming the second set 25-18. Piketon fought back, winning the next two, 25-17 and 25-12, before the final set took place. With the final set normally being played to 15, that wasn’t enough as the two teams battled through multiple ties. The Lady Eagles were finally able to record back-to-back points to finish the win 19-17.
For Eastern, Andee Lester led on the net with 13 kills and 2 blocks. She also added a pair of digs and served 18-for-18 with 2 aces. Addison Cochenour had an all-around game with 11 kills, 21 digs, 7 assists, and served 9-for-12 with 2 aces.
Chloe’ Dixon led the way in digs with 23, while having 7 kills and 1 assist. She served 17-for-19 with 4 aces and was 19-for-22 in serve receive.
Skylar White handed out 13 assists, while adding 4 kills, 18 digs, and serving 19-for-19 with an ace. Tinlie Riley added 2 kills and a block. Tiffany Burkitt provided 2 kills and 3 digs. Maddie Colley had 1 kill.
In the back row, Megan Nickell recorded 16 digs and was 11-for-13 in serve receive. Nickell also served 19-for-19 with an ace. Reileigh Potts added 12 digs and was 31-for-35 in serve receive. Potts served 14-for-14 with 2 aces.
For Piketon, according to SVC Sports Zone (svcsportszone.com), Ava Little had a busy day, giving out 45 assists, while adding 24 digs, 1 kill, and 2 aces.
Jazz Lamerson led on the net with 15 kills. She also had 18 digs and served 21-for-21 with an ace. Chloe Little leveled 6 kills, 1 solo block, 2 assist blocks, and 25 digs. Kennedy Jenkins recorded 11 kills, 5 solo blocks, 3 assist blocks, and 3 aces. Bailey Vulgamore added 10 kills, 1 solo block, 17 digs, and 2 aces. Savannah McNelly had 7 kills, 1 solo block, 5 assist blocks, 13 digs, and an ace. In the back row, Jullia Rockwell provided 9 digs and an assist, while Kiley Slone added 6 digs.
Eastern (5-10 overall, 3-7 Southern Ohio Conference Division II) is set to head to Western for a Monday evening Volley For The Cure match before heading to Lucasville Valley Tuesday.
Piketon (2-14, 0-10 Scioto Valley Conference) is set to head to Westfall Tuesday before returning home to face Green on Wednesday. The Lady Redstreaks will go to Southeastern Thursday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.