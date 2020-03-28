On Friday, Dec. 20, Western High School officially retired two jerseys. Gabby Smith’s No. 35 jersey was retired in the early 1990s and hasn’t been worn at WHS since then. Gabby was Western’s all-time leading scorer in school history until he was surpassed by 1992 graduate and current Western Primary teacher Renee Walls Davis. Renee held that record until Jeremy McLeod broke it in 2007. Jeremy held the record for a short time until Kaylee Helton set the new school scoring record later that season.
Gabby graduated from Western High School in 1971. Gabby finished his career as Western’s all-time leading scorer and was named the Ohio Class A Player of the Year in 1971 in addition to being the Southeast District Player of the Year. After graduation, he attended Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina on a basketball scholarship. In his four years at Lander, Gabby continued to build his basketball legend and was an all-conference player and was later inducted in Lander University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
After graduating from Lander, Gabby returned to Pike County with wife Nancy Brewster Smith, also a 1971 Western graduate and Lander cheerleader and his biggest supporter, to start his coaching and teaching career. Gabby taught biology and coached at Waverly High School until his eminent return to Latham. Gabby was the principal at Western High School for 10 years and was also the varsity basketball coach for the first three years of his career at Western. Gabby left Western in the summer of 1992 to become an insurance agent for State Farm in Waverly. Nancy retired after 35-plus years as a teacher and guidance counselor. Gabby and Nancy have two daughters, Mandy and Becky. Not coincidentally at all, both girls are educators. Mandy teaches and coaches at Williamsburg Middle School. Becky is a guidance counselor in Washington Court House.
Although Gabby left Western High School professionally in 1992, his legend is faithfully intact today. He has remained an ardent WHS supporter throughout his life. Tragically, Gabby has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which limits his ability to clearly communicate, among other things. Despite his physical situation, Gabby Smith can still be seen supporting his Indians every time he and Nancy are in Pike County and there is a game in Latham, or anywhere in the vicinity!
As was pointed out during the ceremony, Gabby Smith is a true Western legend and will always be the epitome of what every Western Indian should strive to be. No matter his physical condition, the tremendous impact that Gabby Smith has had on Western basketball, the entire Western community, and all of Pike County will never be diminished. No Western player will ever wear the coveted #35 because no one could ever fully earn that honor.
Western High School also retired another jersey on Dec. 20. Renee Walls Davis’ No. 14 was officially taken out of circulation. Renee is a 1992 Western High School graduate. Renee broke Gabby’s career scoring record in 1992 and held that record for 15 years. In addition to being Western’s all-time leading scorer, Renee was a First Team All-Ohio selection in 1992 and was the Southern Hills League and District 14 Player of the Year. After graduation, Renee went on to Shawnee State University where she played both basketball and softball. Renee was an all-conference selection in basketball and was voted as an All-American in softball. She is a member of Shawnee State’s Athletic Hall of Fame in both basketball and softball. Renee has the honor of being the only Western graduate to be in the Hall of Fame for two sports in both high school and college.
After completing her outstanding career at Shawnee State, Renee returned home to begin her teaching career. Renee has spent her entire 20-plus year career at Western, teaching primarily math. She currently teaches third grade math at Western Primary. Renee has coached basketball, volleyball, and softball at various levels during her career at Western.
Renee is an avid Western supporter and will likely be seen supporting the Indians every time there’s a game, no matter what the sport or age group. Kids today didn’t have the privilege of watching the run-and-gun style of 1990s basketball. That style fit Renee perfectly and she was the ultimate competitor. Renee has devoted her entire career to Western and she and her husband, Wes, now have two students at Western. Paige is a junior at Western High School and Foster is a sixth grader. Both are successful athletes and are continuing in the tradition of emulating school pride.
I truly believe there are people in our district who would bleed green if they were cut. Gabby Smith and Renee Davis are certainly two of them. I’ve always said that I though Gabby would fight someone in Walmart for putting Western down! Love of school and community is a powerful thing and both of these individuals have that in spades. Maybe that explains why they were so successful. Their love of their school was a driving force to be the very best and we all benefitted from it.
Congratulations #35 and #14. Your jerseys are now in their rightful places.
