For the Eastern Eagles, the taste of victory was sweet Tuesday evening as they outlasted a pesky Southern team to pick up a 75-60 conquest in Division IV tournament action.
It has been a long season for the Eagles, who have been knocking on the door numerous times but unable to break into the win column. Eastern’s last victory prior to Tuesday night came back on Dec. 11 when the Eagles knocked off the visiting Green Bobcats 67-65 in a Saturday evening battle. At that point, the Eagles were on a four-game win streak, but they have not been able to find a victory since. They lost two overtime games, and have also lost a handful of games by eight points or less.
On the court Tuesday night, the Eagles faced a team led by a previous Eastern coach, Jeff Caldwell, who is the head coach for the Tornadoes. From the opening tip, the game was fast-paced and competitive with the Eagles leading at the end of every quarter. But the fourth quarter is where they ultimately put the game away.
Eastern’s game plan often includes shooting three-pointers, and they were up to the task of hitting against Southern. In fact, the Eagles went 12-of-27 while the Tornadoes hit just 3-of-4.
Three of Eastern’s first four made baskets were triples, as Lance Barnett opened with the first and Brennen Slusher added two more. In between, Jace White scored on some drives to the basket, and Slusher had another trifecta to close the quarter and give the Eagles the 16-15 advantage.
“I think our guys came out pumped up at the start of the game,” said Eastern coach Jeff Stricklett. “Our defense was very good tonight. Our kids did a very good job denying the ball in our man-to-man defense. We knew coming into the game we needed to put a lot of ball pressure on their point guard. I liked our midline defense. I thought we rotated very well. We really emphasized short and crisp passes. I tell them not to throw over a tree. They have probably heard that a million times.”
Defensively, one of the tasks the Eagles had to face was containing Southern post player Lincoln Rose. He got started underneath in the opening quarter and scored most of Southern’s points in the second quarter.
Rose put his team ahead 19-18 just two minutes into the opening quarter before the Eagles took flight to soar ahead by double digits. A pair of free throws from White was the start of a 17-3 run. Next, Neil Leist added a pair of baskets after the Eastern defense created turnovers with senior Isaac Richardson providing some steals and rebounds. At that point, Eastern was ahead 24-19.
Rose hit again before Richardson started the next string of points with a triple. Slusher and Leist followed with two more three-pointers. Then Leist scored off a steal, opening a 35-22 lead. Rose broke the drought again for the Tornadoes and teammate Cruz Brinager hit from long distance. That cut the Eastern lead down to eight at halftime, 35-27.
The Tornadoes continued their momentum coming out of the locker room and worked to whittle down the Eastern lead in the third quarter, scoring the first five points to get within three, 35-32. Using an assist from White, Richardson followed with the first bucket of the half for the Eagles and later had a three that pushed the lead back up to 42-36. Southern scored on back-to-back possessions as Rose continued to work inside, trimming the advantage to two, 42-40. Slusher scored to push the lead back to four, 44-40, before the Tornadoes got within one, 44-43, on a three-pointer. Then Eastern turned up the defense again with Neil Leist and White combining for a 7-2 run to close the half with a 50-45 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Southern got as close as three, 52-49. But the Eagles flew off on a 10-0 run at that point with four different players scoring. Richardson and Barnett each connected on three-pointers, while Slusher and Leist had buckets. That made the lead 62-49. Slusher and Richardson both added an additional trifecta later, pushing the lead to 70-54. With less than two minutes to play, the Eagles held for their 75-60 victory. Eastern went 4-of-7 from three-point range during the final eight minutes.
Eastern senior Brennen Slusher shared his thoughts on the victory, saying, “It feels great. We’ve had a rough season. We came out strong. We definitely weren’t scared of them. We came in ready to play, our rotations were perfect, and our bench came in ready to play. We have had a rough past few years. We are trying to make this tournament the best one.”
All five of Eastern’s starters finished with double figure scoring, led by Neil Leist’s 19 points. Slusher followed with 18 points. Richardson had 14 points and was the leading rebounder for the team with five boards. Barnett finished with 12 points, while White added 11 points.
“I’m blessed with four kids who can shoot the three. The thing about the three is if you are on, it is great. If you’re not, it is a long night,” said Stricklett. “Another area I’m proud of is rebounding. We have out-rebounded the opponent every time except Waverly. They got us both times.”
For Southern, Rose finished with 18 points, Brinager added 16 points, Cade Anderson scored 13 points, and Aiden Hill had 10 points.
“In the second half, we adjusted on their big kid (Lincoln Rose). He hurt us in the first half,” said Stricklett. “Logan Salisbury came in and did a heck of a job on him in the second half. We have played a lot of kids during this stretch and that paid off for us. We played eight tonight.”
Eastern finished with 16 turnovers, while Southern had 23. The Eagles also shot 16-of-29 from two-point range, while the Tornadoes went 24-of-38.
The Eagles had a tall task ahead of them as they were set to take on the Trimble Tomcats, who are undefeated and ranked fourth in the state of Ohio in the latest Associated Press boys basketball poll.
“I have a lot of respect for (Trimble) Coach (Howie) Caldwell. We went against Coach (Jeff) Caldwell tonight and we will go against another Coach Caldwell at Trimble. Howie has always played his system. They will press you from the time you get off the bus until the time you leave to go home. They may be denying us and putting pressure on us getting on the bus,” said Stricklett. “Howie’s teams play hard. They are going to be right up in us. We are going to have to stress our rebounding and meeting their intensity level. Hopefully we can go in and give them a good game and really represent our school and our team well.”
That game was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., but it was moved to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 due to flooding in the Glouster area.
“It is our goal to go in and play as hard as we can and see what happens,” said Stricklett. “You never know what will happen at tournament time. That’s what makes it fun.”
For the complete box score, please see the accompanying “Pike County Varsity Basketball Box Scores” in the sports section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.