With four seniors returning, who have been playing varsity ball since their freshman year, to lead the way, the Waverly Lady Tigers have high expectations for the basketball season.
That group includes Zoiee Smith, Michaela Rhoads, Carli Knight and Paige Carter. Smith handles the point and hands out assists to teammates on a regular basis. Knight uses her length and athleticism to create steals, scoring the bulk of her points in transition. Carter provides point and rebounds in the post. Rhoads contributes defensively and provides shots when needed.
Behind that group are returning juniors Sarah Thompson, Delaney Tackett, and Lydia Brown. Sophomore Kelli Stewart also played significant minutes as a freshman and will continue to do so as a sophomore in the varsity rotation. Other players will be looking to contribute and work their way into the mix.
The depth of the roster and the mix of athletes available mean that the Lady Tigers can win with a variety of contributors.
“I like our balance. It shows how deep we are,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield after the Lady Tigers won over Jackson at home on Saturday, Dec. 5. “We are learning to play again with one another. This is a different season for everybody. You play with the ones you have at that time, and it is always changing.”
