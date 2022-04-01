Starting Southern Ohio Conference Division II action on the right foot, the Eastern Eagles picked up an 8-5 win over the Portsmouth West Senators on Wednesday evening, March 30, in front of the home crowd.
West had moved out to an early lead of 4-1 after two innings of play. West continued to lead by three, 5-2, by the end of the fifth inning. Then the Eagles took flight with six runs in the sixth inning to take control.
Dylan Morton led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double to start the Eagle rally. He later scored when Cayden Haislop hit a grounder to shortstop that resulted in a West error. Joey Barnett had the next hit, a single, pushing Haislop to third. Haislop scored when Mason Schaffner hit a grounder up the middle to center field. Teagan Werner had the next single, allowing Barnett to score and tie the game at 5-5.
Next Schaffner scored on a grounder to left field by Nate Havens. Werner was also able to score on the throw home, giving the Eagles a two run cushion of 7-5. Laken "Bear" Tomlison hit a grounder and reached via error, giving Havens the opportunity to score and make the lead 8-5.
Eastern pitcher Dylan Morton closed out the win in the top of the seventh inning by getting two flyouts and a strikeout. In the complete game victory, Morton gave up five runs on six hits, while striking out 11 batters and walking three. He helped his own cause from the plate by going 3-for-4 with a run.
Nate Havens was 3-3 from the plate with one double, one triple, two RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Brayden Webb was 1-4 with an RBI. Teagan Werner finished 2-4 with a run, an RBI, and a stolen base.
Returning to their home field on Thursday, March 31, the Eagles blasted past the visiting East Tartans 15-5 in five innings.
East took the initial lead with two runs in the top of the opening inning, only to see the Eagles come back with six of their own in the home half. Eastern added another run in the second inning, five in the third and three in the fourth. The Tartans rallied for three final runs in the fifth to bring the score to 15-5.
For the Eagles, Morton finished 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, five RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Braylon Lamerson was 2-2 with two RBIs and a run. Brayden Barker was 1-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Haislop was 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Schaffner had an RBI, while Nate Havens had two stolen bases.
Pitcher Joey Barnett picked up the five inning win. Of the five runs surrendered, only two were earned. He gave up six hits, while striking out six and walking three. Barnett helped his own cause from the plate by going 2-3 with a double, one run and two RBIs.
Eastern was set to take on Oak Hill at home on Friday night. On Monday, the Eagles will travel to Wheelersburg before returning home Tuesday to face in-county rival Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.