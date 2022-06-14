Recent Waverly graduate Adam Pyzik is planning to continue the sport of soccer at the next level at Concord University in the fall.
Concord is located in Athens, West Virginia, and is an NCAA Division II school, playing in the Mountain East Conference. The Mountain Lions are coached by Luke Duffy, who recently assumed dual head coaching roles for both the men's and women's soccer programs at Concord. Duffy has been the head coach for the women's program for six years and has had plenty of success.
Pyzik said that Duffy contacted him through a recruiting app, NCSA, which stands for Next College Student Athlete.
"One day I received an email from him (Coach Luke Duffy) that he would be interested in me. I took a visit and talked with him," said Pyzik. "With the women's team, he took them to the national quarterfinals. He is going to bring in a whole new roster of players (for the men's team), and I'm hoping to be a part of building that program."
Pyzik said he really liked the Concord University campus during his visit. He plans to major in exercise science and anticipates that he will play left wing for the Mountain Lions.
"I'm just excited to take the next step playing soccer," said Pyzik. "I've always loved soccer, and I can't wait."
