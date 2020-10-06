When it comes to battles with Wheelersburg, a tie is better than a loss.
Although the Waverly Lady Tigers had hoped to win their way through Southern Ohio Conference varsity soccer play for an undefeated run to the title, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates had other ideas.
Despite Wheelersburg’s best attempts to give the Lady Tigers their first league loss in Thursday evening’s contest at Raidiger Field, Waverly fought back to create a 3-3 tie.
In the battle with Wheelersburg, Waverly had to rally from behind to force the tie. Zoiee Smith delivered the first goal of the game for the Lady Tigers on an assist on Alexis Murphy. Trailing 2-1 at the break, junior Kylie Smith was able to get free midway through the second quarter for a solo goal and knot the match at 2-2. Wheelersburg countered with another goal to go up 3-2.
With time ticking down under five minutes to play, Loren Moran was able to fire a close range shot, but it ricocheted off one of the posts. But senior teammate Amelia Willis was in the right spot in front of the goal to get the bounce, slotting the shot through defenders for the 3-3 tie.
With that result, the Lady Tigers moved to 8-1-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the SOC.
“Honestly, (Assistant Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I have mixed feelings about this tie tonight,” stated Coach Murphy. “We are proud of the girls for not giving up under the pressure after facing a similar situation like last year. We showed great maturity in that respect. However, having been off for two weeks due to West Portsmouth getting Covid and Gallia Academy having injuries, the time off disrupted our fluidness and threw off a bit chemistry we had developed.”
With little time to regroup, the Lady Tigers went right back to action Tuesday, Oct. 6, by heading to Minford. On Thursday evening, Oct. 8, they will be home versus Unioto and they will remain home on Saturday, Oct. 10, to take on Gallia Academy at 11 a.m. Then on Monday, Oct. 12, they will play Portsmouth West at home in a make-up game at 6:30 p.m. Road games follow at Northwest on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and McClain on Thursday, Oct. 15, to wrap up the regular season.
“We start a vigorous portion of our schedule as we play every other day. We will do what we always do and regroup, refocus, and recenter ourselves and be ready for Tuesday’s match, in addition to the matches that follow,” said Murphy. “We want to congratulate Wheelersburg on coming out ready to play and finishing the opportunities that were given to them.”
Although Wheelersburg forced the tie in the match, the Lady Tigers are still in the driver’s seat for an outright league title. Waverly defeated Wheelersburg 5-1 on Sept. 5 in the first meeting between the two teams. Later, Wheelersburg had a second loss, falling 3-2 to the Lady Flyers of Ironton St. Joseph on Sept. 21. Those two losses, combined with Waverly forcing a tie with Wheelersburg the second time around, keeps the Lady Tigers two games ahead of the Lady Pirates in the SOC standings.
The Lady Tigers had to share their SOC title last year with the Lady Pirates. But if Waverly can take care of business the rest of the way, the league crown will be all theirs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.