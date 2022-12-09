The Waverly Tigers traveled to McDermott Friday night for an SOC II clash against the hosting Northwest Mohawks. The Tigers battled hard but fell to the Mohawks 52-31.
“Points were hard to come by in the second half. We didn’t finish. I thought a lot of our shots were good shots out of our offense, compared to past games, but we couldn’t convert,” said Waverly head coach Evan Callahan.
“The difference was they finished when they got their opportunities down low and we didn't. We got pushed off the ball and we have to finish strong.”
After buckets by Hudson Kelly, Mason Kelly, and Caden Nibert, Waverly took an early 6-4 lead with 3:30 left to go in the opening quarter. Northwest then used a 4-0 run to take an 8-6 lead with 2:10 left in the first. Nibert then connected on a free throw late in the quarter as the Tigers would lead 9-8 after the first.
After Hudson Kelly tied the game at 11-11 briefly in the second quarter, Northwest then scored to take a 13-11 lead with 5:35 in the half. The Mohawks then pushed the lead to 22-15 with 2:19 in the half and would lead 27-17 at the half.
Northwest would lead 37-21 with 2:27 left in the third. The Mohawks led 41-21 after the third. Waverly scored 10 points in the final quarter with Carson Peters, Ryan Haynes and Cade Carroll scoring. Waverly would fall to the Mohawks 52-31.
Statistically Hudson Kelly led the Tigers with 10 points and 3 steals in his season debut.
“He got cleared today. He’s a great kid and leader of this team and he’s someone we’ll go as he goes and he knows that," mentioned Callihan. "Seeing him out there and playing as hard as he did knowing he’s still in some pain just shows the type of character he has and he’s going to give you everything he has each and every day.”
Caden Nibert was also in double figures with 12 points. Carson Peters hit a triple, tallying 3 points. Mason Kelly and Ryan Haynes each had 2 points and Cade Carol finished with 3. Jake Schrader had 4 rebounds for the Tigers.
Waverly was 12-35 from the field and connected on 2 triples. The Tigers had 17 rebounds with 4 of them being offensive. The Tigers were 6-13 from the free throw line.
Waverly will be back in action Tuesday night hosting Minford.
“Minford is really good. Montgomery is one of the best guards I’ve seen in the area throughout the past few months, and they have size inside and trap all over the place and do a good job mixing up defenses," Callihan said. "I told them nobody’s going to feel sorry for you and we just have to get better starting tomorrow morning.”
