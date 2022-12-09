The Waverly Tigers traveled to McDermott Friday night for an SOC II clash against the hosting Northwest Mohawks. The Tigers battled hard but fell to the Mohawks 52-31.

“Points were hard to come by in the second half. We didn’t finish. I thought a lot of our shots were good shots out of our offense, compared to past games, but we couldn’t convert,” said Waverly head coach Evan Callahan.


