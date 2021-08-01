August has officially arrived, and with it the fall sports season is being ushered in for all high school teams on the very first day of the month.
Every single fall high school sport under the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s umbrella can officially begin practice on Sunday, Aug. 1. Locally, that includes football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf and girls tennis (Waverly only).
In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.
According to the OHSAA’s 2021-22 Ready Reference Calendar, golf has the earliest competition start date, as contests can begin on Aug. 5. One scrimmage and one exhibition match can be played at any time during the season. Teams are allowed to play up to 20 regular season contests. The tournament draw/seeding time is listed as Sept. 19. The Division II and Division III state tournaments will be played on Oct. 15 and 16 at Ohio State University and NorthStar Golf Club.
Girls tennis teams are permitted to play their first contest beginning on Aug. 6. They can play one scrimmage before their first match. A total of 22 regular season contests are allowed. The tournament draw/seeding date is listed as Sept. 26. The state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.
Soccer and volleyball teams can play their first contest on Aug. 20.
Specifically looking at soccer, there are four scrimmages allowed after practice begins, plus one preview. Teams can play 16 regular season contests with tournament draw/seeding occuring on Oct. 10. The state tournament dates are listed for Nov. 9 through 13 in Columbus for both boys and girls teams.
For volleyball teams, they are allowed to compete in five scrimmages plus one preview after practice begins. A total of 22 regular season contests are permitted. The tournament draw/seeding is listed as Oct. 10, which is the same as soccer. The state tournament will be played Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
Specifically for football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.
Football teams are permitted to have two scrimmages between the dates of Aug. 6 through 15. The first contest is permitted to be played on Aug. 16, although the first Friday of the season is Aug. 20. After a shortened-regular season last year due to COVID-19 uncertainties, football teams will return to a normal 10 game schedule.
Playoff qualifiers will be announced on Oct. 24 after the final regular season games are played on Oct. 22 and 23. The top 16 teams in each region will qualify in 2021. Playoffs will begin with the first round on Oct. 29 and 30. Regional quarterfinals are set for Nov. 5 and 6, followed by regional semifinals Nov. 12 and 13, and regional finals Nov. 19 and 20. The state semifinals will be played Nov. 26 and 27. The state finals will conclude the season Dec. 2, 3, and 4 in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Look for more information on Pike County’s teams in upcoming editions of the Pike County News Watchman and our fall preview section coming later this month.
