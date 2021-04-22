Continuing their progress through the 2021 track season, the Waverly High School boys track and field team recorded third place in the home Raidiger Invitational on April 13, and then traveled to Paint Valley for the Andy Haines Invitational on April 15 where they took fourth. The following sections include results from those two meets.
Raidiger Invitational
We hosted our Raidiger Invitational Tuesday, April 13. We finished third, giving the whole team a chance to compete in front of the home crowd in a big meet atmosphere. There was excitement early, as they announced we were leading the meet after a few events. Northwest eventually pulled out the win (138.5 points), Unioto was next (99 points), and we were third right behind them with 93 points. This was not a bad total with everyone running!
We did have the meet medalist running for us — Alex Boles won the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes, showcasing his natural speed. We are looking forward to having him later in the year!
Another first place went to Cai Marquez in the 110-meter hurdles — good to see as he’s working hard, and continues to improve!
Three seconds were also very positive. Dylan Smith took second in the shot put. Coach John Dyke (throwing coach) believes he’s starting to put it all together. The 4x200-meter relay team of Alex Stoller, Wyatt Crabtree, Aidan Kelley, and Cai Marquez are working well together and claimed second. The 4x400-meter relay team of Alex, Wyatt, Mitch Green, and Ty Reisinger ran really well in the slow heat to pull out this second.
Two thirds also helped our cause. Aidan Kelley hit the 18-feet mark (in the long jump), and Coach (John) Voorhes believes he’s got several big jumps left in him. Mitch landed third in the 1600-meter run. He’s still figuring out high school track.
We had six fifth place finishes. These are always good when they are complementing a higher place, and we’ll need higher places later in the year! They included: Cai Marquez, 300-meter hurdles; Hayden Hauk, discus; Alex Stoller, 400-meter dash; Jack Monroe, 3200-meter run; and Ty Reisinger, long jump, and in his first 1600m, he ran pretty well.
Brady Anderson’s progress in the hurdles is coming along; he picked up sixth. Coach Voorhes thinks his times will continue to drop with experience.
Out of the scoring for this meet, but receiving ribbons for their efforts — the 4x100-meter relay team of Cai, Brady, Caden Bear, and Dakota Leedy picked up seventh and valuable experience, and Wyatt ran for seventh in the 200-meter dash as well.
We also had three eighth places, showing they are improving and competing too: Brady Anderson, 300-meter hurdles; Carson Kittaka, 800-meter run; and A.J. Sibole, 3200-meter run, hitting the sub 12-minute mark for the first time!
Andy Haines Invitational
We traveled to the Andy Haines Invitational Thursday, April 15, at Paint Valley. We looked to challenge our athletes to see where we were at about the midpoint of the season. Mother Nature had other ideas. Temperatures in the low 40s, and pretty good winds had more influence on us we believe than most! We finished fourth behind Paint Valley, Adena, and Chillicothe.
We went into this meet with only one first place time, but didn’t hang on to it. The 4x800-meter relay team of Jack Monroe, Alex Stoller, Mitch Green, and Ty Reisinger kind of set the tone for the night with a third place finish in their race.
Cai Marquez finished second in the 110-meter hurdles, a strong wind behind him, is something he needs to adjust to. Mitch, after a somewhat frustrating day, saved his smartest race of his season thus far, for his last race, finishing second in the 3200-meter run, while setting a personal best (PB) in the process.
Third places went to Aidan Kelley in the 200-meter dash in a strong race. Mitch ended up third in the 1600-meter run and is still working on this race. Dylan Smith tossed for third in the shot, up where we are looking for him to place!
Jack Monroe and Ty Reisinger ran good races and ended up fourth in the 1600- and 800-meter runs respectfully.
A.J. Sibole continues to improve his placings, picking up fifth in the 3200-meter run. We are looking for him to continue to improve. Alex Stoller was fifth in the 400-meter dash, getting stronger with every race. Keep an eye on him!
Wyatt Crabtree ran a strong 200-meter dash and landed sixth. Brock Adams tossed for sixth in the shot. Sevenths went to Aidan in the long jump, and Cody Helton, who returned from wisdom teeth removal, in the discus.
A couple eighths completed our scoring: Hayden Hauk in discus, and Brady Anderson in the 300-meter hurdles — he continues to improve!
This is one of these meets we need to learn from, and move on to the next one, looking to get better. This young group needs the experience they lost last year, and it’s coming!
