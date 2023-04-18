Two new meet records were set by Pike County senior athletes at Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational track and field meet on Tuesday, April 11.

Piketon thrower Alan Austin surpassed his own discus record of 180-feet, 4-inches, set during the 2022 Raidiger Invitational. That number remained his personal record until he crushed it at this year’s Raidiger, throwing 186-feet, 1-inch, which will also become Austin’s newest Piketon High School record.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments