Piketon senior thrower Alan Austin motions to the officials measuring the throws to scoot back during the March 28 track and field meet at Waverly. Even after telling them to move back, Austin threw well beyond where they were standing. On Tuesday, April 11, Austin threw 186-feet, 1-inch at Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational to broke his own meet record and his own school record (both set in 2002).
Piketon senior thrower Alan Austin motions to the officials measuring the throws to scoot back during the March 28 track and field meet at Waverly. Even after telling them to move back, Austin threw well beyond where they were standing. On Tuesday, April 11, Austin threw 186-feet, 1-inch at Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational to broke his own meet record and his own school record (both set in 2002).
Two new meet records were set by Pike County senior athletes at Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational track and field meet on Tuesday, April 11.
Piketon thrower Alan Austin surpassed his own discus record of 180-feet, 4-inches, set during the 2022 Raidiger Invitational. That number remained his personal record until he crushed it at this year’s Raidiger, throwing 186-feet, 1-inch, which will also become Austin’s newest Piketon High School record.
Waverly senior distance runner Mitch Green, who broke the school 1,600-meter run record five days prior at Southeastern’s R.L. Davisson Invitational along with two different meet records, followed that effort up by breaking the Raidiger Invitational 1,600-meter run record. Green won the race in 4:30.58, surpassing Craig Arnett’s 2001 record of 4:30.9.
Both athletes talked about their records and efforts as the meet unfolded.
Last year’s Raidiger was when Austin really started making a name for himself as a thrower of the discus.
“When I came to last year’s Raidiger, I hadn’t even hit 170 yet. Then I came here and hit 170 and 180 at the same meet,” said Austin of his 2022 performance. His distance of 180-4 at that night allowed him to break the meet record of 170-2, which was set by Waverly’s Dylan Dyke in 2013.
“This year, I threw a PR (personal record, 186-1), and set a new meet and school record. That means I’m ranked No. 1 in the state right now until someone throws something better (on Milesplit),” Austin said. “I should also be ranked 12th nationally. It will change. It always does, but it is something to keep my head up. Hopefully I can keep going up and hit the big 200. I’m looking for big things.”
To start the 2023 season, Austin has been hitting in the 170-foot range. He still hadn’t gone over 180 since last year’s Raidiger until he did it in this year’s version of the invitational.
“I’m very consistent this year. I’ve fouled only once out of the four meets I’ve been to,” he said.
In the offseason, Austin focused on gaining weight and muscle. But he also solidified his spin.
“I’ve done a bunch of throws without the disc to get my footwork down. It has helped me out a lot. Now the goal is not really strength, but speed like I had last year,” Austin said. “It was more about speed last year. This year I added strength. So if I add both of them together, who knows what can happen?”
As for Green, it was his fourth record in five days. At Southeastern’s R.L. Davisson Invitational on April 6, Green attacked the 1,600-meter record. He ran his race in a personal best of 4:24.29 to break the meet record and also eclipsed the 48-year old school record, set by Dave Maple in 1975 at 4:24.5.
First, Green talked about breaking the school record at Southeastern, saying “On the third lap, he moved to the side and let me pass him (second place runner Landon Eyre of Whiteoak), so I was like, ‘okay’, and kept on going. I knew I had a shot (at the school record), because on the third lap I saw (my time was) 3:21 and I was like, ‘I have to go for it and run 63 (seconds) on the last lap.”
At Southeastern on that same night, Green followed by breaking the meet 3,200-meter record, running it in 9:51.36 to beat the 2018 record of 9:56.62, set by Unioto’s Tucker Markko. Green’s time was almost 40 seconds quicker than his seeded time of 10:28.25.
Then on Tuesday night, Green was hopeful about breaking the Raidiger 1,600-meter record, but he wasn’t sure he was fast enough.
“I didn’t even know. I was just running by myself,” he said. “It is nice to do that in front of the home crowd and everything. If I get some competition again (at an upcoming meet), I will go for it (the school 1,600-meter record) again. That was cool. I was just running and broke records.”
Green still has the goal of breaking the Waverly High School record in the 3,200, which currently stands at 9:45. At the Raidiger, he ran the race in 10:00.6 to win it. Winning both of the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs allowed him to take home the Scott Porter Distance Medalist Award following the meet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.