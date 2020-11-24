When the Southern Ohio Conference released its list of Division I (small school) and Division II (large school) volleyball honorees, nine Pike County athletes were among those recognized.
Western led the way with four selections, including Mea Henderson, Paige Davis, Brooklyn Leedy and Kenzi Ferneau. Waverly was next with three honorees, including Carli Knight, Sarah Thompson and Kelli Stewart. Eastern had two recognized with Skylar White and Andee Lester each receiving awards.
The following article includes information about all of the honorees, as well as some additional statistical highlights for the Pike County volleyball players.
In Division I of the Southern Ohio Conference, Notre Dame claimed the league title and swept the top awards. Eastern graduate and current Notre Dame coach Cassidy Roney was named SOC I Coach of the Year. Claire Dettwiller was named SOC I Player of the Year, while Ava Hassel was SOC I Defensive Player of the Year.
The first-place Notre Dame Lady Titans had four First Team SOC I selections, including Claire Dettwiller, Ava Hassel, Chloe Delabar, and Annie Dettwiller. Their Second Team SOC I honorees were Mallory Boland and Madison Brown.
The second-place Clay Lady Panthers had three First Team SOC I selections, including Shaley Munion, Katie Fife, and Jordyn Mathias. Second Team SOC I honorees were Kyleigh Oliver and Kailey Ware.
The Western Lady Indians and the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings tied for third place.
Western finished the season at 10-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play. In post-season action, the Lady Indians won a sectional title. For Western, Brooklyn Leedy and Kenzi Ferneau were named First Team SOC I, while Paige Davis and Mea Henderson were named Second Team SOC I.
Looking at individual statistics for Western’s honorees, senior libero Brooklyn Leedy finished with 262 digs for second on the team and was also second in serve receive. Additionally, she provided 10 assists to teammates and served 97.6 percent.
Ferneau, a sophomore, was the top on the team in kills at 150, digs at 378, and was also top on the team in serve receive. Additionally, she provided 23 assists and 7 blocks, while serving 94.3 percent.
Seniors Paige Davis and Mea Henderson were the team’s primary setters. Davis led the way with 253 assists, while Henderson gave out 227.
Of note, Davis finished at 100 percent serving. In 313 tries, she got the ball across and in bounds in all of those tries to lead the team in serving. Davis added 30 kills, 2 blocks, and 209 digs.
Henderson was second on the team in kills with 124 and tied for fourth in digs with Chloe Beekman at 128. Henderson produced the most ace serves on the team, finishing the season with 59.
For Symmes Valley, Ellie Johnson and Alison Klaiber were named First Team SOC I, while Kylee Jenkins and Kylee Thompson were named Second Team SOC I.
Glenwood New Boston finished fifth in the standings with Shelby Eastern securing First Team SOC I and Kenzie Whitley being tabbed Second Team SOC I.
Green was sixth overall with Kame Sweeney being recognized as First Team SOC I, while Ava Jenkins was Second Team SOC I.
Sciotoville East rounded out the standings in seventh-place. Grace Smith achieved First Team SOC I, while Caiden Maddix was Second Team SOC I.
In Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference, Wheelersburg and South Webster shared the league title. It was South Webster that claimed the top league honors, as Faith Maloney was named SOC II Player of the Year, Graciana Claxon was named SOC II Defensive Player of the Year, and Darcee Claxon was named SOC II Coach of the Year.
For the South Webster Lady Jeeps, First Team SOC II awards went to Faith Maloney, Briana Claxon, Graciana Claxon and Gwen Messer. Second Team SOC II honors belonged to Isabella Claxon and Kendall Bender.
For the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, First Team SOC II honors were secured by Kylee Barney, Lauren Jolly, Emily Boggs and Kaylee Darnell. Second Team SOC II awards went to Ryleigh Meeker and Lyndsay Heimbach.
The Northwest Lady Mohawks finished third in the standings. Haidyn Wamsley and Reagan Lewis achieved First Team SOC II honors, while Ava Jenkins and Audrey Knittel were Second Team SOC II.
The Waverly Lady Tigers took fourth place in the league standings. Waverly finished the season with an overall record of 11-9, while going 9-7 in SOC II competition.
Senior Carli Knight was First Team SOC II, while Sarah Thompson and Kelli Stewart finished as Second Team SOC II honorees.
Knight led the team in digs with 264, surpassing the 1,000-dig milestone late in the season while setting a new school record. Knight also led the team in kills with 198, recorded 12 blocks, and provided 9 assists. She was served 21 aces and a total of 98 points.
Stewart finished second in kills for the Lady Tigers with 165, second in blocks with 53, and second in digs with 208. She served 20 aces and 90 points in all for fifth on the team. Stewart also provided 28 assists.
Thompson led the way in blocks with 78 and was third on the team in kills with 135. She was second on the team in points served at 118 with 27 of those going for aces. Thompson was also fourth in digs at 143 and provided 14 assists.
Tying for fifth place were the Minford Lady Falcons and the Portsmouth West Lady Senators. For the Lady Falcons, Ally Coriell was First Team SOC II, while Livi Shonkwiler was Second Team SOC II. For the Lady Senators, Eden Cline was First Team SOC II, while Maelynn Howell was Second Team SOC II.
The Eastern Lady Eagles took seventh place with senior Skylar White achieving First Team SOC II honors, while senior Andee Lester was named Second Team SOC II.
White was the leading setter for the Lady Eagles, finishing with 281 assists for the season. She was third on the team in digs with 241 and fourth in kills with 78.
Lester was the top in kills with 223 and blocks with 46. Additionally, Lester finished third in serving percentage at 93.8, producing 17 aces. She added 98 digs and three assists.
Eighth place belonged to the Valley Lady Indians with Rylee Morrow securing First Team SOC II and Tory Donini taking Second Team SOC II.
Rounding out the standings, Oak Hill finished ninth. Chloe Chambers was First Team SOC II, while Baylee Howell was Second Team SOC II.
