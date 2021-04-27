We traveled to Chillicothe for their Cavalier Invitational on Thursday, April 22.

We used this meet as an experience-gaining meet. It was an eye-opener for sure. We faced three Columbus teams, Worthington Kilbourne, Africentric, and Big Walnut, who won with a dominating score of 173.5 points, followed by Worthington’s 93.5. We finished 12th out of 13 teams with lots of learning and six PBs (Personal Bests).

The highest place of the meet went to our 4x400-meter relay team of Wyatt Crabtree, Alex Stoller, Mitch Green, and Jack Monroe on the last race of the night, as they got fifth.

Brock Adams had about a two-foot PB in the shot and finished sixth. We are hoping this improvement sparks bigger and bigger throws.

The only other two places we had were eighths: the 4x800m relay team of A.J. Sibole, Jack Monroe, who had a strong leg, Maddox Bock, and Dakota Leedy. This was one of the eye-opening events, as Worthington had an opening leg of 2:03! Additionally, the 4x100-meter relay team of Wyatt, Aidan Kelley, Brady Anderson, and Alex Stoller survived an extreme exchange which involved a fall, a lost shoe, and still finished eighth!

We hope this type of meet brings out the competitor in our athletes, learning as we go. Hopefully helping us prepare for the end of the season. Go Tigers!

